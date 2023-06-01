Clemson Regional Baseball NCAA 2023: Teams, Schedule, How to watch, and more

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament field was released on Monday. The premier college baseball competition also featured the Clemson Regional.

The four teams in the division consist of the Lipscomb Bisons, Charlotte 49ers, Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers (who finished as the No. 4 overall seed across the country).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clemson Regional Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament and live stream details

Clemson Regional Regional Schedule for 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Let's look at the Clemson Regional schedule for this weekend. Both games on Friday will be available on ESPN+.

Friday, June 2

Game 1: Clemson vs. Lipscomb; 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Game 2: Charlotte vs. Tennessee; 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Saturday, June 3

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2; 12:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2; 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 4

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4; 12:00 p.m ET

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5; 6:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

The top college baseball tournament will serve fans with more action alongside the MLB this weekend.

One of these four teams will advance to the super regionals but that team will need a total of three wins in the double-elimination regionals. All games will take place at the Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Each team's record ahead of Clemson Regional

2023 baseball

Let's take a look at each of the four teams' record this season before the Clemson Regional begins:

No.1 - Lipscomb Bisons

Overall Record: 36-24

Conference Record: 23-7

No.2 - Charlotte 49ers

Overall Record: 34-26

Conference Record: 17-12

No. 3 - Tennessee Volunteers

Overall Record: 25-11

Conference Record: 11-7

No. 4 - Clemson Tigers

Overall Record: 43-17

Conference Record: 20-10

It will be interesting to see which of their four teams in the Clemson regionals will progress to the Super Regionals.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes