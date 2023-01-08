Cleveland Guardians: Projected Starting Lineup for 2023

The Cleveland Guardians were one of baseball's most exciting teams to watch in 2022. The team beat out the competition to capture its fourth AL Central divisional title in seven seasons.

The team was also the youngest in the MLB last year, with an average age of 26.4, according to Statista. Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan are two of the team's young electric talents. The latter came in third in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Unfortunately, for the Guardians, they met their match against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees in the ALDS. However, that does not mean that fans do not have much to look forward to in 2023.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis STEVEN KWAN WITH A BOMB OFF PLAYOFF KERMIT COLE STEVEN KWAN WITH A BOMB OFF PLAYOFF KERMIT COLE https://t.co/XKapJHfjo0

"STEVEN KWAN WITH A BOMB OFF PLAYOFF KERMIT COLE" - @ Jared Carrabis

The Cleveland Guardians' outfield in 2023 will look the same. The rookie pairing of Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez combined for 17 home runs and 95 RBIs in the 2022 season. Gold Glover Myles Straw will once again take the center field for the next season.

Jose Ramirez was one of the best players for the Guardians in 2022, hitting 29 home runs and 126 RBIs. After signing a seven-year deal worth $141 million, he is doing exactly what he was meant to.

The biggest acquisition of the offseason for the Cleveland Guardians is first baseman Josh Bell. He signed a two-year deal with the Guardians worth $33 million. Bell hit 17 home runs and 71 RBIs between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals in 2022.

MLB @MLB



Cleveland, Josh Bell reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after 2023, a source tells The Guardians add a big bat.Cleveland, Josh Bell reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after 2023, a source tells @Feinsand The Guardians add a big bat.Cleveland, Josh Bell reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after 2023, a source tells @Feinsand. https://t.co/bZIDlRVx5M

"The Guardians add a big bat. Cleveland, Josh Bell reportedly agree to a 2-year deal with an opt-out after 2023, a source tells @Feinsand" - @ MLB

Bell will likely alternate between first base and the DH slot with Josh Naylor, one of baseball's most exciting and passionate players. Naylor made history this year by becoming the first player to hit two or more home runs in a single inning, doing so in May against the Chicago White Sox.

With a team ERA of 3.46, the Cleveland Guardians also had some of the best pitching around last year, ranking 6th in the MLB. 2020 Cy Young winner Shane Bieber will continue to be their best arm next season. Bieber posted a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts in 2022.

The Cleveland Guardians could become the next AL Central powerhouse

The AL Central is probably the least competitive division in baseball. But that does not mean that the Cleveland Guardians did not have a lot to be proud of last year. They look forward to continuing their success well beyond 2023, as they hope to capture their first World Series title since 1948.

