Cody Bellinger Landing Spots: 3 teams the Yankees outfielder could sign with this offseason

Cody Bellinger is reportedly opting out of the third year of his $80 million contract and will head into free agency. The market will be stacked for the former 2019 National League MVP, who had a stellar season for the New York Yankees following his trade from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the season.

Ad

Bellinger hit at .272 with 98 RBIs and 29 homers, finishing with a 5.0 bWAR and 4.9 fWAR, both second-highest on the New York Yankees team. The 30-year-old clipped his strikeout rate to a career low of 13.7% and provided versatility playing at least 40 games in each outfield position. He finished top three in the list of qualified left fielders in defensive run value.

The Yankees will be in the hunt to re-sign Bellinger who had a strong .302 record at Yankee Stadium. However, other teams are also looking to bolster their outfield. Here's taking a look at top three landing spots for Bellinger.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, New York Mets

New York Mets' center fielder Cedric Mullins will head into free agency like Bellinger. With the team also uncertain about their first baseman, due to Pete Alonso's departure, a position where Bellinger played 7 games last season, the Mets could look to add him as Juan Soto's partner in the outfield.

They have the option of Tyrone Taylor, who had an 8 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 4 Outs Above Average (OAA) last season, but with a .223 average and just 70 OPS+, a longer-term solution in the center field position will aid the Mets' cause.

Ad

#2, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are unlike the Mets, who have a strong defensive backup in the outfield in Taylor. Two of the Giants' primary outfielders, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos, recorded a combined -24 DRS and -15 OAA this season. They are far from pushing 2025 rookie Drew Gilbert, who hit .190 in 109 plate appearances, into a permanent outfield role next year.

The Giants were missing potency in the latter half of the season. Bellinger's offensive production could push them over the hump after they missed the playoffs by just 2.0 games.

Ad

#3, Philadelphia Phillies

The outfield might not be an immediate concern for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Johan Rojas, along with backup in the form of Warren Wilson. But their depth will be affected by the free agency of Harrison Bader and Max Kepler.

There is uncertainty that the Phillies will be able to bring back the star free agency trio of DH Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and pitcher Ranger Suarez. Bellinger could be added to balance the offensive loss the team will face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More