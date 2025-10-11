Cody Bellinger Landing Spots: 3 teams the Yankees outfielder could sign with this offseason

Cody Bellinger is reportedly opting out of the third year of his $80 million contract and will head into free agency. The market will be stacked for the former 2019 National League MVP, who had a stellar season for the New York Yankees following his trade from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the season.
Bellinger hit at .272 with 98 RBIs and 29 homers, finishing with a 5.0 bWAR and 4.9 fWAR, both second-highest on the New York Yankees team. The 30-year-old clipped his strikeout rate to a career low of 13.7% and provided versatility playing at least 40 games in each outfield position. He finished top three in the list of qualified left fielders in defensive run value.
The Yankees will be in the hunt to re-sign Bellinger who had a strong .302 record at Yankee Stadium. However, other teams are also looking to bolster their outfield. Here's taking a look at top three landing spots for Bellinger.
#1, New York Mets
New York Mets' center fielder Cedric Mullins will head into free agency like Bellinger. With the team also uncertain about their first baseman, due to Pete Alonso's departure, a position where Bellinger played 7 games last season, the Mets could look to add him as Juan Soto's partner in the outfield.
They have the option of Tyrone Taylor, who had an 8 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 4 Outs Above Average (OAA) last season, but with a .223 average and just 70 OPS+, a longer-term solution in the center field position will aid the Mets' cause.
#2, San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants are unlike the Mets, who have a strong defensive backup in the outfield in Taylor. Two of the Giants' primary outfielders, Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos, recorded a combined -24 DRS and -15 OAA this season. They are far from pushing 2025 rookie Drew Gilbert, who hit .190 in 109 plate appearances, into a permanent outfield role next year.
The Giants were missing potency in the latter half of the season. Bellinger's offensive production could push them over the hump after they missed the playoffs by just 2.0 games.
#3, Philadelphia Phillies
The outfield might not be an immediate concern for the Philadelphia Phillies, who have Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Johan Rojas, along with backup in the form of Warren Wilson. But their depth will be affected by the free agency of Harrison Bader and Max Kepler.
There is uncertainty that the Phillies will be able to bring back the star free agency trio of DH Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and pitcher Ranger Suarez. Bellinger could be added to balance the offensive loss the team will face.