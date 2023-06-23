Cole Hamels acknowledged that he intentionally hit Bryce Harper, who was a rookie sensation at the time. During the Phillies' 9-3 victory in 2012, Hamels hit the Washington teenager with a fastball in the small of the back on the first pitch he faced.

The Philadelphia lefty Hamels said, "I was trying to hit him. I'm not going to deny it."

In the first inning, Harper came to the plate with two outs, and Hamels immediately struck out the 19-year-old. Harper calmly advanced to first base after shaking off the beam ball and later stole home.

Harper sped towards the plate after moving to third on a single thanks to a pickoff throw by Hamels to first. He had stolen home for the first time in his eight-game major league career and slid in without trouble.

When the Phillies pitcher squared to bunt in the third inning with one out and a runner on first, Washington starter Jordan Zimmermann struck Hamels in the left leg. Both dugouts received warnings from home plate umpire Andy Fletcher.

Cole Hamels was Suspended for 5 Games

Hamels was given a five-game suspension by Major League Baseball for the deliberate pitch.

In his first eight games in the major leagues, Harper, sometimes referred to as a "phenom," had a decent amount of success, hitting .308 with three RBI and showing exceptional hustle in the field and on the base paths.

