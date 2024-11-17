Cole Tucker celebrates National Drummers Day with show of his skills, while wife Vanessa Hudgens captures sweet moments of her 'li'l queen'

For Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker, the past year has been a whirlwind. Finally settling into their life together, the pair recently took to social media to show off the personal sides of their life together.

It all began on November 15 - National Drummers Day. To mark the occasion, Tucker took to Instagram to show off his drum set. A longtime drummer, Tucker even performed at the wedding of his former teammate Mitch Keller.

Cole Tucker posted a picture of himself playing the drums on Instagram

Currently an infielder in the Los Angeles Angels organization, Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019. The following season, Tucker began dating Vanessa Hudgens.

The star of the beloved teen movie series High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens dated her co-star from the series, Zac Efron, from 2005 until 2010. The following year, Hudgens entered into a relationship with actor Austin Butler, a union that would last until their split in 2019.

While Tucker was showing off his drums, Hudgens captured their dog. Captioned by "I can't" and "lil queen". Hudgens left no room for interpeting how much her furry friend means to her.

Vanessa Hudgens showing off her furry friend on Instagram.

When he first met Vanessa Hudgens, Tucker was an infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. After several years of courtship, the pair tied the knot last December at a lavish ceremony for family and friends in Tulum, Mexico.

At the 95th Academy Awards in March, Hudgens arrived with a baby bump, effectively announcing her pregnancy. Although their first child was born in the summer, the couple have opted for privacy, and have not released any sanctioned photos of information on the newborn.

Cole Tucker continues battling for MLB roster spot

Ahead of the 2024 season, things looked promising for Tucker after the Seattle Mariners signed him to a minor league deal. However, after failing to make an impression, Tucker was released in March, but signed by the Angels days later. As the 27-year-old told MLB.com about his early-career struggles:

“When I was here, I was just trying to survive and show that I’m worthy of being here. And I didn’t really have the tools personally to do that yet, I was just too young and not ready.”

Now a father and husband, Tucker knows it is not just for him anymore. With the 2025 season approaching fast, expect Tucker to give making a roster his all.

