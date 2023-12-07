Cole Tucker goes suave in a $2,395 Canali suit while tying the knot with Vanessa Hudgens

Baseball free agent Cole Tucker and actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot on Dec. 2 in the enchanting Mayan jungle at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico. The exquisite wedding ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. The quaint event was a reflection of the couple’s classy style and the love for bohemian aesthetics.

For their special day, Cole Tucker donned Canali's classic double-breasted suit in a crisp white stretch, paired with tan formal slip-on shoes. His wedding suit is part of Canali's CAre capsule collection, priced at $2,395 on their official site.

On the other hand, Hudgens wore a custom-designed gown by Vera Wang. The slip dress, in a light ivory chartreuse hue and cut on the bias, has a cowl neck and a deep back plunge, giving it a sophisticated allure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who were Vanessa Hudgens' bridesmaids?

Hudgens had six bridesmaids at her wedding, including her sister Stella, along with Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Laura New, Hailey Lavelle and Morgan Marcell.

Notably absent from the bridesmaids was Ashley Tisdale, a fellow "High School Musical" actress and known friend of Hudgens. The reason for Tisdale's absence remains unknown, and while some speculate on social media that they may no longer be friends, there is no evidence to support this.

The wedding guest list has not been disclosed, and neither star's social media mentions her attending the ceremony.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially married

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker recently got married in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend. Back in October 2020, Jay Shetty, who is also a former monk turned British book and lifestyle guru, guided the baseball player and his now-wife Hudgens in a meditation session over Zoom.

Hudgens and Tucker had been dating for three years before deciding to tie the knot. They got engaged in February 2023 in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.