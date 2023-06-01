Kris Bryant hasn't gotten the ball rolling since signing with the Colorado Rockies in 2022. He only played in 42 games last season as he dealt with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise on his right foot.

However, Bryant's making another trip to the IL. It's been reported that the slugger is dealing with a heel bruise on his right foot. It's a 10-day IL stint, and he will be reevaluated afterward.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Colorado #Rockies OF Kris Bryant returns to the injured list again. He has hit just 10 homers with 31 RBI since signing his 7-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies two years ago. Colorado #Rockies OF Kris Bryant returns to the injured list again. He has hit just 10 homers with 31 RBI since signing his 7-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies two years ago.

Bryant's low offensive numbers are primarily due to all the time he missed last season. Fans were excited when he showed up to spring training relatively healthy, but that seems to have gone away.

Luckily, the foot that is bothering him isn't the one he had a problem with last season. This should give fans hope that it won't be too long of an IL stint, and he'll be back with the team shortly.

"This might be the worst contract in recent memory," one fan tweeted.

"I am sad," another fan tweeted.

This was the last thing that Colorado Rockies fans wanted to see. They're nervous they will get another injury-riddled year from Kris Bryant.

Grelman @Grelman_ @BNightengale Krist Bryant, the Chandler Parsons of the MLB, they even look a bit similar too. @BNightengale Krist Bryant, the Chandler Parsons of the MLB, they even look a bit similar too.

Mr Logato @MrLogato @BNightengale It's too bad, Rookie of Year in 2015, MVP in 2016. Injuries starting in 2020 have really wrecked him. Really bad look for Colorado tho @BNightengale It's too bad, Rookie of Year in 2015, MVP in 2016. Injuries starting in 2020 have really wrecked him. Really bad look for Colorado tho

Matthew Russo @Matthew__Russo @BNightengale This is still one of the strangest signings in MLB history. Moved on from Arenado for literally no reason. @BNightengale This is still one of the strangest signings in MLB history. Moved on from Arenado for literally no reason.

The signing doesn't look good on Colorado's part. Given how many games Bryant has already missed, they aren't getting their money's worth with this deal.

Injuries have truly hurt Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies

Since the Colorado Rockies signed Kris Bryant in 2022, he's been on the IL four times. Foot and back issues have taken their toll on the former National League Rookie of the Year and MVP.

Bryant hasn't shown the power he was known for during his time with the Chicago Cubs. With the slugger moving to a place like Colorado, you would think that would help him, but it has not. It's as if he's trying too hard at the plate.

The Rockies have a few guys who could replace Bryant during his time on the IL. Randal Grichuk will likely get the call to take over the reps for Bryant in the outfield. They also have Charlie Blackmon with ample experience playing the corner outfield positions.

Perhaps, Bryant's injury is minor, and he can return to the team relatively soon. He's a great player who has had unfortunate luck lately. He needs to take his time and fully recover. The Rockies don't have many expectations this season, so there's no sense in rushing Bryant back.

