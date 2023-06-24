Bill Burr has to be among the finest comedic performers today. Fans would love him to try out broadcasting if he wanted to hang it up with stand-up comedy. Bill is known for his irate antics, and his brutally honest commentary has helped him make a lucrative career.

The Boston Red Sox are playing the Minnesota Twins, and Burr joined the commentary team. The early assessments have been very positive. An earlier video of Bill entering the studio with him exuberantly stating in his Boston accent, according to NESN's Twitter feed, was posted.

“Let’s do it. I’m keeping score.”

The one and only @billburr joins us in the booth today!

After Justin Turner re-tied the game, Bill Burr, during his commentary, said:

"An old redhead. I'm going to call the Red Sox and see if I can get a contract!"

Bill Burr, who is now performing stand-up comedy nationwide, reportedly planned this stop specifically to accommodate the baseball game. While he may appear quite busy, he claimed during the show that he "had nothing better to do."

When Bill Burr roasted Derek Jeter

Zack Collins of the Toronto Blue Jays was hit by a pitch deep inside by Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi on a 0-1 count, which caused Collins to move back. Already on the broadcast, Burr exclaimed:

"Derek Jeter would have made that one a ball!" said Burr, who was in the NESN booth.

Burr discussed Derek Jeter's alleged propensity for diving back on strikes directly down the middle of the plate. Burr continued in his remarks for Jeter and said:

"That guy, he was incredible. I don't hate individuals. If they're great, I can't work up that level of hatred."

Comedian Bill Burr

Burr declared that the Red Sox rival was in his direct line of fire and added:

"Toronto, Canada, in general, is low-key hostile."

