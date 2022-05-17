Comparing the net worth of MLB Legends David Ortiz and Derek Jeter

David Ortiz and Derek Jeter are two of the greatest baseball players of their respective generations. With Ortiz playing for the Boston Red Sox and Jeter playing for the New York Yankees, the 2000s saw some epic battles in both the regular season and playoffs for the two longtime rivals.

Derek Jeter spent the entirety of his twenty-year career in the pinstripes, while David Ortiz spent most of his twenty-year career in Boston, with some of his early years being played with the Minnesota Twins. Jeter retired after the 2014 MLB season, and Ortiz hung up the cleats after his MVP-like 2016 season.

David Ortiz after his final game with the Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz's net worth

Ortiz's total net worth amounts to about $55 million. Most of this is made up of his earnings when he played in the MLB from 1997 to 2016. During his time in Major League Baseball, Ortiz made roughly $159 million with his highest yearly salary being $16 million. Ortiz also makes money through endorsements with multiple companies such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin' Donuts.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Dunkin' Donuts honors David Ortiz with 10,000-donut mosaic



This, along with various prize money, is what comprises Ortiz's total net worth of roughly $55 million.

Derek Jeter's net worth

The total net worth of Derek Jeter is significantly larger than that of Ortiz, with his net worth being about $200 million. Similar to Ortiz, Jeter's primary source of worth consists of the roughly $265 million he made playing in the MLB from 1995 to 2014. During this time, Jeter's highest yearly salary was $22.6 million in 2010. Along with his MLB earnings, Jeter has earned over $150 million in endorsements. Perhaps his largest financial endeavor was his purchase of a partial stake in the Miami Marlins in 2017, which he recently sold this past February. All of these factors make up Jeter's total net worth of $200 million.

Eben Novy-Williams @novy_williams



valued the club at $1.12 billion, lowest in the league. That make's Jeter's stake worth about $44.8 million

Both Ortiz and Jeter have extremely large net worth, where most of the money comes from their earnings from playing Major League Baseball. However, Jeter's is well higher at $200 million compared to Ortiz's $55 million. This is likely due to Jeter's higher MLB earnings and his investment with the Miami Marlins. The two rivals shared countless memorable games in the 2000s and early 2010s and inspired the younger generation to play baseball.

