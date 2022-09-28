"Congrats boys you f****ng earned it" Next stop World Series" - New York Yankees fans ecstatic as team clinches 20th American League East title

The New York Yankees have clinched the American League East title for the 20th time as an organization. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2. It was the first division win for the Yankees since 2019.

The Yankees will have the second-best record heading into the playoffs in the American League East behind the Houston Astros. This will give them a first-round bye through the newly structured MLB playoffs. Clinching the division has New York fans fired up for the playoffs.

Kevin @Billsmafiakevin @Yankees Hot damn they did it..... Congrats boys you fucking earned it ... @Yankees Hot damn they did it..... Congrats boys you fucking earned it ...😤😤😤😤

The New York Yankees were the first team in the MLB to win 60 games. They had a rocky stretch, which most fans didn't think the team would bounce back from. They had a stretch as recently as August where they went three games where they only scored one run. But they have seemed to put that rough stretch behind them as they stretched their AL East lead to 8.5 games over Toronto.

A.L. East Champs 2022! @Yankees 20th Division Title1st one in the ‘20sA.L. East Champs 2022! @Yankees 20th Division Title1st one in the ‘20sA.L. East Champs 2022!

Fans couldn't be happier about this New York Yankees squad. They believe that this team is the team that will make a serious World Series push. Now that they have clinched the division, they can start resting guys and getting ready for the postseason.

Now that the Yankees have clinched the American League East title, eyes will be on Aaron Judge as they finish out the regular season. Clinching the division could relieve some of the stress on Judge's shoulders, so he is focused on that 61st home run. In the division-clinching win tonight, Judge went 0-1 with four walks.

It will be interesting to see what Yankees manager Aaron Boone does for the rest of the regular season with playing time. Will Aaron Judge get a few days off, or will he stay in the lineup until he breaks Roger Maris' AL home run record?

Many around the league would be disappointed to see him sit out a few games and miss breaking the record by one home run.

The New York Yankees are a serious World Series contender

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The team is built to make a deep run into the postseason. While not having his greatest season this year, Gerrit Cole is a quality starter and someone to be trusted in a big game. Jameson Tallion and Nestor Cortes are two starters behind Cole who have proven their dominance this season. Their rotation is set up for a postseason series.

Their offense, when hot, is unstoppable. Aaron Judge can attest to that with his 60 home runs on the season. He will be someone every pitcher in the postseason will be afraid to pitch to. With Anthony Rizzo hitting behind him, it doesn't get much easier.

This New York Yankees squad will be a hard one to take out this MLB postseason.

