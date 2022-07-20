"Congrats on a helluva run!" "Forever a Dodger Legend" - MLB world congratulates former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Steven Souza on his retirement after 8-year career

Steven Souza, an eight-year MLB veteran who spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has announced his retirement. Souza was drafted by the Washington Nationals and made his big league debut with them in 2014. While he was never the best player on any team he played for, he was beloved by fans and teammates alike.

The outpouring of support that he received after retiring is proof of that. Steven Souza posted the announcement of his retirement on his personal Twitter account.

Steven Souza @SouzaJr Time to call it a Career Time to call it a Career https://t.co/pQ77oLYAkn

Steven Souza played only 17 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but their fans still remember his time with the team fondly.

Whether it's members of the media, fans or former teammates, everybody has something nice to say about Steven Souza.

Femi Abebefe @FemiAbebefe @SouzaJr Congrats on a helluva run! Was awesome to follow along from afar. Best of luck in the future! @SouzaJr Congrats on a helluva run! Was awesome to follow along from afar. Best of luck in the future!

There are many MLB players who have career arcs that are similar to Steven Souza's. They are part of what makes baseball great. They are role players who have the ability to step up and make big plays when the situation demands it.

Fans around the MLB salute Steven Souza after his retirement

Steven Souza spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, which would be his longest tenure with any team. Everybody who got to know him during his playing days has nothing but nice things to say.

Souza was even able to achieve his childhood dream by playing for the Seattle Mariners in his final season. Growing up in Everret, a city just outside of Seattle, Souza grew up cheering for the Mariners. Despite only playing six games with the team, he made lasting relationships.

Aaron Goldsmith @heygoldy @SouzaJr Congrats on a great career, Steven. Glad you were able to put on an M’s uni before it was over. All the best moving forward! @SouzaJr Congrats on a great career, Steven. Glad you were able to put on an M’s uni before it was over. All the best moving forward!

Souza will be most remembered for this diving catch to secure a no-hitter for the Washington Nationals. Without his high-effort play, the no-hitter would have been lost.

Barstool DMV @Barstooldmv Steven Souza Jr.’s catch to record the final out of Jordan Zimmermann’s No-Hitter is the best No-Hitter saving play of all-time Steven Souza Jr.’s catch to record the final out of Jordan Zimmermann’s No-Hitter is the best No-Hitter saving play of all-time https://t.co/1V6sHZMn29

Souza made a positive impact on and off the field everywhere he went during his MLB career, which is a tremendous achievement. This Tampa Bay reporter echoed the sentiments of many reporters from the six different cities Souza played for.

Neil Solondz @neilsolondz @SouzaJr Congrats and best of success to you and your family! @SouzaJr Congrats and best of success to you and your family!

Having an eight-year MLB career and being well-liked at every stop seems nearly impossible. Steven Souza, however, managed to accomplish just that.

Dan Kolko @masnKolko @SouzaJr Congrats, my man. Said it to you many times before, but I’ll say it again - you’ll have a place in Nationals history forever. All the best in the next chapter!! @SouzaJr Congrats, my man. Said it to you many times before, but I’ll say it again - you’ll have a place in Nationals history forever. All the best in the next chapter!!

Steven Souza may be done playing in the MLB, but his legacy and the relationships he built are very strong. At the age of 33, Steven Souza has some of the best years of his life ahead of him. Souza is sure to make a positive difference in whatever he decides to do next.

