“Congratulations on being a wifey” - Selena Gomez sends heartfelt wishes to 'Spring Breakers' pal Vanessa Hudgens on her marriage with Cole Tucker

Selena Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, expressed her love for her Spring Breakers co-star Vanessa Hudgens and her marriage to former Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker. Recently, Vanessa Hudgens, the American actress and singer, tied the knot with baseball-free agent Cole Tucker in a scenic beach wedding.

In a recent Instagram story, pop star Selena Gomez congratulated Vanessa Hudgens on becoming a wife. She wrote,

"Congratulations @vanessahudgens on being a wifey," alongside a photo of them heading to a Golden Globes afterparty in 2013.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This was posted on her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 7. Although it's still unclear whether Selena attended the wedding,.

Enter caption

Vanessa Hudgens once came to Selena Gomez's rescue at Met Gala 2015

Vanessa Hudgens once came to Selena Gomez's rescue at the 2015 Met Gala, as she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Hudgens recounted a little story about how she aided her long-time friend Selena in avoiding a run-in with her ex, Justin Bieber. She also shared the significance of having a friend's back in such situations.

Vanessa Hudgens finally got married

Vanessa Hudgens recently got married to MLB shortstop Cole Tucker in a beautiful ceremony in Mexico, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple, who have been together since 2020, decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2022.

As for Tucker's baseball career, it's a bit uncertain right now. He is currently a free agent and is looking for potential suitors for the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.