Major League Baseball Commisioner Rob Manfred has hinted at the possibility of having a shorter MLB season to accommodate more overseas games. As MLB looks to expand its presence in Europe and play more games abroad, reducing the number of games overall could be a solution.

Manfred suggested that a 154-game schedule, as opposed to the current 162-game schedule, would provide a window opportunity for more international play. The idea of a shorter MLB season has been advocated for in the past, with Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. expressing support for 154 games due to the demanding nature of the current season format.

What would need to happen for a shorter MLB season?

A change in the schedule would require collective bargaining with the players’ union, ensuring that any reduction in games doesn’t lead to a decrease in salaries. Recent negotiations between the owners and the players’ union have focused on increasing off days and addressing travel concerns.

Manfred specifically mentioned plans to play in Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the possibility of a Paris series in 2025. However, scheduling games in Europe poses challenges due to the weather and limited windows of opportunity during the regular season.

MLB teams have traditionally traveled to Asia or Australia at the beginning of seasons, allowing for recovery and sightseeing. Europe presents a different scenario, with the need to find a suitable time when weather conditions are favorable.

Having a shorter MLB season would provide more flexibility in scheduling international games and allow players to have adequate recovery time after long-distance travel. The success of MLB games in London has demonstrated the potential for overseas expansion, prompting Manfred to explore ways to increase international play.

While a shorter MLB season may provide opportunities for more international games, it remains to be seen whether it will be implemented. The decision would require careful consideration and negotiations between MLB and the players to ensure the best interest of all parties involved.

As MLB continues to seek global growth and engagement, exploring options to play games overseas is a logical step. By adjusting the regular-season schedule, MLB could create more opportunities to expand the reach of the sport and attract fans around the world.

