Camilo Doval contract: Breaking down Giants pitcher's salary details in 2023

Camilo Doval, the talented pitcher for the San Francisco Giants, signed a contract for the 2023 season that will se him earn a base salary of $750,000. The one-year deal guarantees him the full amount. Let’s take a closer look at Doval’s career and his impressive performance up to this contract.

A look into Camilo Doval’s life and career.

Born on July 2, 1997, in Yamasa, Dominican Republic, Doval began his journey in professional baseball when he signed with the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2015. Initially scouted as a shortstop, Doval transitioned to pitching and progressed through the Giants’ minor league system, showcasing his skills along the way. He received recognition as a 2018 MiLB Organization All-Star and a 2019 CAL Mid-Season All-Star.

After the shortened 2020 season, Doval earned a spot on the Giants’ 40-man roster. On April 16, 2021, he made his MLB debut, impressing with a scoreless inning of relief and two strikeouts against the Miami Marlins.

Throughout the 2021 regular season, Doval displayed his abilities as a formidable reliever. He achieved a 3.00 ERA and a record of 5-1 with three saves in 29 appearances. Doval’s average fastball velocity of 98.6 mph placed him in the top 1% of MLB pitchers. His outstanding performance earned him the NL Reliever of the Month award for September/October, as he recorded 14.1 scoreless innings, striking out 20 batters and walking only three.

Doval’s exceptional skills carried over into the postseason, where he made history as the first rooke to secure a two-plus inning save without allowing a baserunner since the statistic became official in 1969. He extended his scoreless streak to 19.1 innings, recording 25 strikeouts and only allowing eight hits.

In the 2022 season, Camilo Doval became the Giants’ closer and continued to shine. With 27 saves in 30 opportunities, a 2.53 ERA, and an impressive 80 strikeouts in 67.2 innings, he established himself as one of the league’s top relievers. His average fastball velocity of 99mph placed him among the fastest pitchers in the MLB.

Camilo Doval’s pitch repertoire includes a blazinf four-seam fastball reaching 104 mph, a high-80s hard slider, and an occasional change-up. he later added a sinker averaging in the high-90s to his arsenal. With his unique, nearly sidearm arm slot, Doval’s pitchers pose a challeng for opposing batters.

