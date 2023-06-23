MLB 2023: 5 players Tampa Bay Rays could target before the trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Tampa Bay Rays are once again well-placed for the championship run.

Tampa Bay is still in search of their first-ever World Series title but are the favorites for the pennant after a strong start. They have an MLB-best 52-26 record and have a commanding lead in the AL East.

No team in the MLB has allowed fewer runs and only the Texas Rangers have scored more. It is an impressive feat considering their $79 million payroll is one of the lowest in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite leading the pack, there is always room for improvement. We take a look at five players that could help push this team to become real contenders.

#5 Eric Hosmer, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

Few teams were after Eric Hosmer this offseason. The Chicago Cubs finally took a chance on the lefty slugger and he has been effective when called upon.

The former All-Star is slashing .234/.280/.330 and has already recorded two home runs and 14 RBIs over 94 at-bats.

Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz are all right-handed hitters. An experienced power-hitting lefty could be just what the Tampa Bay Rays need to balance the lineup.

#4 Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays have used 13 different pitchers to start games this year. That is the way Kevin Cash operates. The unique style keeps opposing teams on their toes and keeps his staff fresh.

The Chicago White Sox are likely looking at a full rebuild after a dismal start to 2023. Several veteran players like Lance Lynn could be looking for new homes.

Lynn is a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion. Last season, he finished with a 3.99 ERA and recorded over a strikeout per inning. The year before that, he was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA.

#3 Andrew Nardi, Miami Marlins

Andrew Nardi pitches against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park

If there are any flaws in this Tampa Bay Rays roster, it lies in the bullpen. The team is 13-14 this year in one-run games. If they hope to compete in the postseason, they will need to add some depth to the bullpen.

Nardi has developed into one of the Miami Marlins most effective relievers. The lefty has a 2.78 ERA and has recorded 40 strikeouts over 32.1 innings.

The shift to the other side of Florida would be an easy move for the 24-year-old.

#2 Rich Hill, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers

Rich Hill provides one thing this young Tampa Bay Rays team needs desperately, which is experience. The 43-year-old has played for 12 different MLB franchises (including the Rays) and pitched over 1,342 innings in the majors.

If the Pittsburgh Pirates continue their downward spiral, it may be wise for both sides to part ways. Hill is currently on a one-year $8 million deal. A number that even the Rays can afford for a quality starting pitcher.

#1 Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Joc Pederson celebrates with J.D. Davis after hitting a solo home run at Oracle Park

Pederson's name has been floated around as a trade candidate with several clubs interested.

The utility man ticks a lot of the boxes for the Tampa Bay Rays organization. He is a lefty hitter. He can play several positions. He adds experience and leadership.

This year, he is hitting .266 and has an impressive .883 OPS. He has recorded eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 25 runs over 128 at-bats.

Pederson recently accepted a one-year qualifying offer from the San Franciso Giants but is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

Poll : 0 votes