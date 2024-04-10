"Couldn't be more proud of my guy" - Jackson Holliday's Wife Chloe cheers on as Baltimore Orioles call up top MLB prospect from Triple-A

It has been more than five years since Matt Holliday, a former MLB player, retired from the field. Now, his son Jackson Holliday has become a new sensation and his wife Chloe is thrilled to know that Jackson will soon make his Orioles debut.

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles announced that they would be calling up Jackson Holliday. Holliday, 20, is already considered his organization's top-ranked prospect. Chloe Holliday took to her Instagram to offer support, saying she "couldn't be more proud of my guy."

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, gave support to her son ahead of his MLB debut

Born in 2003, which was one year before his father made his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies, Holliday is showing tremendous poise already. After hitting .311 in spring training, the infielder has gone 14-for-42, including two home runs and nine RBIs in just 10 games for Triple-A Norfolk in 2024.

Holliday's hitting and fielding capabilities are leading pundits to dub him a star in the making. At 6-foot and 185 lbs, Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with their first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Entry Draft.

"The @Orioles are calling up 20 year old top prospect Jackson Holliday to the big leagues!" - Prospect Dugout

Jackson's father, Matt Holliday, was regarded as one of the best players of his time. The winner of the NL batting title as a member of the Rockies, the 6-foot-4 left fielder went on to win seven All-Star nods, four Silver Sluggers, as well as the 2011 World Series as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jackson Holliday will be more comfortable than most in MLB debut

Jackson grew up spending time close to MLB stars. Now, as a 20-year-old, he is preparing to make his own debut. This spring, Holliday demonstrated his laid-back attitude towards being on a big-league roster when he told the New York Post:

“It feels like home, it’s where I grew up. I can’t imagine a better spot to be in, it’s win-win.”

A long road still lies between Jackson and his father's level of stardom, but the talented youngster appears ready to get things moving.

