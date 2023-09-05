Craig Kimbrel contract: Breaking down salary details of Phillies pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies made a notable addition to their pitching roster in January 2023 by finalizing a one-year contract with seasoned reliever Craig Kimbrel for the upcoming 2023 season. Though the exact financial terms were not officially disclosed by the team, according to reports, Kimbrel’s contract is valued at a substancial $10 million.

Kimbrel, widely recognized for his past prowess as a closer, currently holds the title of the activsaves leader in MLB history. Nevertheless, his 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was marked by struggles and inconsistencies, leading to his eventual removal from the closer role despite initially being seen as the heir to Kenley Jansen.

How has Craig Kimbrel performed during the 2023 season?

So far this season, Craig Kimbrel has showcased his veteran prowess. Despite a somewhat inconsistent year in 2022 with the Dodgers, Kimbrel has rebounded effectively with the Phillies. He has contributed significantly to the team’s bullpen, primarily in a setup role rather than as a traditional closer.

Despite not puting his best numbers in 2022, Kimbrel has rebounded well in 2023 with the Phillies, recording 22 saves.

Kimbrel has demonstrated his ability to handle high-pressure situations and has played a vital rola in bridging the gap between starters and late-game relievers. While his saves count may seem lower than in previous seasons, his overall perofrmance has been a stabilizing force for the Phillies.

Throughout his years in MLB, Kimbrel has consistently ranked among the top relievers. With am impressive tally of 416 saves in 769 games, and other numerous accolades including All-Star selections, Kimbrel has left an indelible mark on the sport.