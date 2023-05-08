Craig Kimbrel trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling veteran pitcher

If you rewind by a decade, you'd be hard pressed to find a closer as dominant as Craig Kimbrel was. The star finisher led the MLB in saves every season between 2011 and 2014 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Now 34 years of age, the right-hander is showing his age. He hit 60 innings last season for the first time in four years. Additionally, he has not registered 25 saves since the 2018 season.

Kimbrel was bounced between the Chicago White Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The Alabama native then inked a one-year contract worth $10.4 million with the Philadelphia Phillies.

However, after opening up the season by posting an 8.25 ERA in 12 innings, some fans believe that the Phillies are looking for ways to offload him.

MLBMuse @TheMLBMuse Craig Kimbrel Era (2010-2018)

1.91



Craig Kimbrel Era (2019-Present)

3.73 Craig Kimbrel Era (2010-2018)1.91Craig Kimbrel Era (2019-Present)3.73 https://t.co/fcTfaP4AQ1

"Craig Kimbrel Era (2010-2018) 1.91. Craig Kimbrel Era (2019-Present) 3.73" - MLBMuse

Here are three possible landing spots for Craig Kimbrel:

#3 San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants were one of the mightiest teams of the 2010s, but their 15-18 record in 2023 is proof that the team is aging. Now five games behind the top spot in the NL West, their bullpen's NL-worst 5.89 ERA may have something to do with it.

Young closer Camilo Doval looks to be a promising closer in the future. However, extra insurance in the form of an experienced arm like Craig Kimbrel could be a good option for the team.

#2 Kansas City Royals

If you don't look too hard, Craig Kimbrel and Kansas City Royals closer Aroldis Chapman have a lot in common.

Both are flamethrowers who, in their mid-30s, appear to be past their prime. Since signing a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with the Royals before the season, Chapman has only registered one save for his new team.

Perhaps Phillies manager Sam Fuld should ring up the Royals and offer a straight-up trade.

Mike Daddino @mike_daddino Aroldis Chapman just had a NIGHTMARE appearance.



He allowed FOUR STEALS, three walks and a single.



He retired just one hitter - A 393 ft (104.7 EV - .850 xBA) flyout. Aroldis Chapman just had a NIGHTMARE appearance. He allowed FOUR STEALS, three walks and a single.He retired just one hitter - A 393 ft (104.7 EV - .850 xBA) flyout. https://t.co/3VLrHH2j2n

"Aroldis Chapman just had a NIGHTMARE appearance. He allowed FOUR STEALS, three walks and a single. He retired just one hitter - A 393 ft (104.7 EV - .850 xBA) flyout." - Mike Daddino

#1 Arizona Diamondbacks

While nobody expected it, the Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be making a play for their division this season. The team is just 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although closer Andrew Chafin appears to be getting the job done, the D-Backs' bullpen has a cumulative ERA of 4.90. This means that they have struggled to get games within save territory.

Perhaps a set-up role on this exciting team could be just what Kimbrel needs at this point.

