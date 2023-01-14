Cubs Outfielders: A closer look at the projected 2023 fielding lineup 

The Chicago Cubs have had an eventful offseason, bringing in Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer and Brad Boxberger. The club also successfully re-signed Drew Smyly and Roman Wick.

"A nice pop for Dansby Swanson as he’s introduced to Cubs fans:" Meghan Montemurro tweeted.

While their new additions will help usher in a fresh era of Cubbies baseball, the team said goodbye to several notable players in free agency, including Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Frank Schwindel.

Thanks to their offseason acquisitions, the Chicago Cubs may once again find themselves in the postseason after falling short in two consecutive seasons. Last year, Chicago finished with a disappointing 74-88 record, however, the latest additions should help the club improve upon last season's roster.

Unless the team makes more moves this offseason, former MVP Cody Bellinger is projected to join Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki in the outfield. While Bellinger has been a shell of the player who won the 2019 National League MVP Award. If he can regain the form that made him a superstar earlier in his career, Chicago will have signed one of the biggest bargains this offseason.

"Cue up Jordan’s ‘and I took it personally’ for my man @Cody_Bellinger. I hope he has an amazing year for the Cubs and makes fools remember," Wade Beckett said.

Despite the team enduring a difficult season last year, outfielder Ian Happ enjoyed the best season of his career. The six-year pro earned his first All-Star selection, as well as his first Gold Glove award. Happ will play a crucial role for the team this upcoming season.

A look at Seiya Suzuki's career so far with the Chicago Cubs

The third outfielder projected to start for Chicago is Seiya Suzuki. The 28-year-old Japanese superstar made the jump to the MLB last season after signing a five-year, $85 million deal with the club.

Suzuki struggled in his first season in the MLB. While it wasn't terrible, it was not the year that fans were hoping for. The outfielder hit .262 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs, while also stealing nine bases.

"Seiya Suzuki's strikeout percentage was 2 points above league average. With some more comfortability in the States and better luck — as seen in the video below — that number should lower and lead to more success offensively," Andy Martinez said.

While Chicago should improve this upcoming season, they will face stiff competition from the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers for the division crown.

