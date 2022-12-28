Ian Happ Salary: How much is the Cubs outfielder set to get paid in 2023?

Ian Happ will be surrounded by new faces when the Chicago Cubs kick off their 2023 Spring Training. They made some major moves this offseason, revamping their roster by signing Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Jameson Taillon, and Brad Boxberger.

"The Cubs have made their big offseason splash. Total haul this winter: Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Brad Boxberger" - Tony Andracki

The roster overhaul this offseason also saw the team say goodbye to several long-time members such as Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward. With the departures of Heyward and Contreras, only Kyle Hendricks remains from the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship roster.

Aside from Hendricks, Ian Happ will enter the 2023 season as one of the longest-tenured players for Chicago. The 28-year-old outfielder is coming off the best season of his MLB career en route to his first All-Star team selection.

While the Cubs have successfully filled several of their open roster spots, the franchise's attention will shift to a potential extension for their All-Star outfielder, with Happ set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season.

It remains to be seen if he will be given an extension by the Cubs or traded elsewhere before the start of the season.

"Yankees and Ian Happ would be a great fit. Happ can play multiple positions, hits for average, strong OF defender." - Peter Glass

Ian Happ is set to make $10,853,308 during the 2023 season, and if he is able to perform at a similar level to last year, he should be looking at a lucrative deal either with the Cubs or a different team. The switch-hitting outfielder should be able to land himself a deal similar to Andrew Benintendi, who signed a 5-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox.

A look at Ian Happ's career with the Chicago Cubs

Happ was drafted by the Chicago Cubs with the 9th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. He made his MLB debut on May 13, 2017, finishing his rookie season with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs with a .253 batting average, helping him finish 8th in Rookie of the Year voting.

In 678 games with Chicago, Happ has hit 104 home runs and 328 RBIs, with a .249 batting average and .798 OPS. During his six seasons with the club, Happ won a Gold Glove, as well as being selected to the All-Star team once.

