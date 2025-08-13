Cubs vs. Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 13, 2025

The Chicago Cubs lead the charge to Toronto for Game 2 against the Blue Jays, hoping to bounce back from an opener defeat. On the hill, the Cubs will rely on Cade Horton, a rookie gun seeking to make his mark. The Blue Jays are countering with veteran Kevin Gausman.

Both lineups have pop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto, and Pete Crow-Armstrong is steering Chicago, so timely hitting could be the difference. Expect a close, high-scoring game where every at-bat counts.

Starting pitchers:

Cade Horton (Chicago Cubs)

Cade Horton has been quietly productive this season, posting a 6-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts. He's earned the trust of the Cubs so much so that he was reportedly considered "untouchable" in trade talks. Focused on the mound and clever with his pitches, Horton can keep Toronto bats guessing.

Kevin Gausman (Toronto Blue Jays)

Kevin Gausman has been Toronto's reliable arm, with an 8-8 record and 3.85 ERA and 135 strikeouts. He had a solid outing against Colorado, showing his precision and ability to challenge hitters. The Cubs will have to wait patiently to get to him.

Key hitters:

Seiya Suzuki (Chicago Cubs)

Seiya Suzuki has been the ignition for Chicago this season, hitting .248 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. He does it in tight situations and gets under pitchers' skin, with three stolen bases providing him extra oomph.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

Valdimir Guerrero Jr. has the ability to change a game with one swing. With 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 80 runs on .300, he arrives with power and smart hitting, stealing extra bases whenever he can.

Injury report:

Toronto Blue Jays:

George Springer: 7-day IL (head)

Shane Bieber, Bowden Francis, Ryan Burr, Anthony Santander, Alek Manoah, Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (various)

Nick Sandlin, Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (elbow/ankle)

Chicago Cubs:

Mike Soroka, Jameson Taillon: 15-day IL (shoulder/calf)

Eli Morgan, Justin Steele: 60-day IL (elbow)

Current odds:

Moneyline: Cubs +112, Blue Jays -136

Run line: Cubs +1.5 (-188), Blue Jays -1.5 (+153)

Total runs: Over 8.5 (-116), Under 8.5 (-105)

Prediction:

Final score prediction: Blue Jays 4, Cubs 3

Best bets:

Cubs +1.5 run line (-188) Under 8.5 total runs (-105)

