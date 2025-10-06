Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 6, 2025 | NLDS Series

This NLDS Game 2 swings on two axes: Milwaukee’s depth and power versus Chicago’s bullpen matchups and contact profile. The Brewers are expected to use Aaron Ashby as an opener and hand the bulk to a tired but deep pen, while the Cubs counter with lefty Shota Imanaga as their Game 2 starter.

Jackson Chourio’s late Game 1 hamstring question looms large for Milwaukee’s lineup. If he’s out, the Brewers start Isaac Collins in left. Expect a managerial chess match of matchups, bullpen leverage, and small-ball vs. power approaches.

Starting Pitchers

Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - opener role

Ashby draws a short-start/opener role for Game 2 after his strong show in Game 1 usage, per team reports. He’s a high-zone, contact-averse weapon who can set the tone for Milwaukee’s bullpen sequence; the plan is to use Ashby to get quick outs and jump-start a multi-armed game plan that protects the Brewers’ later innings.

Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - Game 2 starter

Imanaga (9-8, 3.73 ERA in 2025) will take the ball for Chicago in a true bulk role. He profiles as a command-first southpaw who limits hard contact and keeps pitch counts manageable; in a game where Chicago needs length from its starter, Imanaga’s ability to go multiple innings is the Cubs’ best path to neutralize Milwaukee’s lineup and avoid chaotic bullpen matchups.

Hot Hitters

Yelich resurged in 2025 and remains Milwaukee’s engine (.264 AVG, 29 HR, 103 RBI in 2025), a veteran bat who can deliver multi-run frames and set the table at the top of the order. When Yelich is engaged, Milwaukee’s offense length and matchup flexibility grow.

Michael Busch (Cubs)

Busch supplied Chicago with consistent power through the season (regular-season leader in homers for the Cubs; 34 HR in 2025), and his presence at the top is the most obvious way the Cubs manufacture multi-run innings against Milwaukee’s pen. If Imanaga has an off inning, the Cubs will need Busch to answer quickly.

Injury Report

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio - Day-to-day - Right hamstring (MRI inconclusive; game-time decision for Game 2).

Brandon Woodruff - 15-Day IL (will miss NLDS).

Garrett Mitchell - 60-Day IL

Sal Frelick - Day-to-day - Right knee (managed on a short-term basis).

Jacob Misiorowski - Available - Added to NLDS roster after recovery from leg issue.

Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton - 15-Day IL

Owen Caissie - 7-Day IL

Ryan Brasier - 15-Day IL

Miguel Amaya - 10-Day IL

Justin Steele - 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Run Line: Cubs −1.5 (+164) / Brewers +1.5 (−202)

Cubs −1.5 (+164) / Brewers +1.5 (−202) Total: Over 8 (−106) / Under 8 (−115)

Over 8 (−106) / Under 8 (−115) Moneyline: Cubs +102 / Brewers −124

Best Bets & Predictions

Brewers Moneyline (−124) Seiya Suzuki 2+ Total Bases Over 8 (−106)

Final score prediction: Brewers 5, Cubs 3

