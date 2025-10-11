Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 5 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 11, 2025 | NLDS Series

It all comes down to this: Game 5 of the NLDS between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Having split the first four games of a closely contested series, the two teams are now left with a do-or-die for an NLCS berth.

Ad

Chicago has been built on timely hitting and disciplined hitting as an offense, while Milwaukee has been using its deep bullpen and excellent pitching depth to hang in there.

With neither club announcing an official starter designation yet, both clubs are likely to opt for Shota Imanaga and Jacob Misiorowski as the probable pitchers, which will make an exciting lefty-righty matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The buzz, the crowd, and the pressure all lead us to believe that there is going to be an electrifying Game 5 finish in Milwaukee.

Ad

Trending

Starting Pitchers

Shota Imanaga - Chicago Cubs (Projected Starter)

Imanaga has been the Cubs' most dependable pitcher in the postseason, employing his nasty splitter and great command to work through tough lineups.

In the regular season, he has generated a high strikeout-to-walk ratio and suppressed hard contact, providing Chicago with a trustworthy left-handed option on the mound. If he can get his fastball up in the strike zone early, he might be able to shut down Milwaukee's right-handed power hitters.

Ad

Jacob Misiorowski - Milwaukee Brewers (Projected Starter)

Milwaukee may turn to rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski for this elimination matchup. Armed with a fastball that regularly hits the upper 90s and a biting slider, Misiorowski’s stuff is electric, though his control has occasionally been inconsistent.

His ability to generate swings and misses will be key against a disciplined Cubs lineup that rarely chases out of the zone.

Hot Hitters

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

Ad

Suzuki has been swinging one of the hottest bats in the Chicago lineup, posting multiple extra-base hits across the past week while maintaining strong plate discipline.

His power to the opposite field and consistent contact make him a major factor in the middle of the Cubs’ order, especially against hard-throwing right-handers like Misiorowski.

William Contreras (Brewers)

Contreras continues to be a steady force for Milwaukee, topping the team in important offensive categories this postseason. He's pumping the ball for power and average, and has an eye for delivering clutch hits in pressure situations.

Ad

His current tear at the plate can have a lot to do with whether or not the Brewers prolong their postseason life.

Injury Report

Milwaukee Brewers:

Brandon Woodruff – 15-Day IL (lat)

Shelby Miller – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Logan Henderson – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jordan Montgomery – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Garrett Mitchell – 60-Day IL (oblique)

Connor Thomas – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chicago Cubs:

Cade Horton – 15-Day IL (ribs)

Owen Caissie – 7-Day IL (concussion)

Ryan Brasier – 15-Day IL (groin)

Miguel Amaya – 10-Day IL (ankle)

Justin Steele – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Current Odds

Run Line: Cubs +1.5 (−188) / Brewers −1.5 (+153)

Total: Over 7.5 (−108) / Under 7.5 (−113)

Moneyline: Cubs +118 / Brewers −144

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Brewers Moneyline (−144) Cubs +1.5 (−188) Jackson Chourio Total Bases 2+ (+107)

Final score prediction: Brewers 3, Cubs 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More