Cubs vs. Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 23, 2025

Sparks as set to fly as NL Central adversaries Cubs and Cardinals renew their I-55 rivalry on Monday. The two stroried squads will meet in St. Louis for the first time this season as they battle for bragging rights in a four-game series. The Cubbies are coming off a series loss to the resurging Mariners squad led by Cal Raleigh. Meanwhile, the Cards won their previous series against the Reds at home.

Ben Brown is set to start for the Northsiders while Matthew Liberatore does the same for the Cardinals. Brown has yet to impress this year, having posted a a 4-5 record with a 5.57 ERA. In contrast, Liberatore has fared better with a 4-6 record and 4.08 ERA across 14 starts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cubs vs. Cardinals recent form and records

History is smiling upon the Cubbies in their recent form against their rivals. Out of the last five meetings that the two squads have been involved in, Craig Counsell's squad has dropped just one game. Chicago currently holds a 46-31 record and leads the NL Central from the Brewers who are 3.5 games behind.

Trending

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have posted a 42-36 record — including an impressive 24-15 at home.

Cubs vs. Cardinals odds

Money Line: CHC (-110), STL (-110)

Run Spread: CHC -1.5 (+142), STL +1.5 (-174)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-125), U 8.5 (-104)

Cubs vs. Cardinals injuries

CHC injury report

Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)

STL injury report

Ivan Herrera (C): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Zack Thompson (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Cubs vs. Cardinals projected lineup

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Carson Kelly (C)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Justin Turner (1B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Ben Brown (SP, 4-5 | 5.57 ERA | 88 K)

STL projected lineup

Brendan Donovan (2B)

Masyn Wynn (SS)

Alec Burleson (RF)

Willson Contreras (1B)

Nolan Gorman (DH)

Nolan Arenado (3B)

Lars Nootbaar (LF)

Pedro Pages (C)

Victor Scott (CF)

Matthew Liberatore (SP, 4-6 | 4.08 ERA | 66 K)

Cubs vs. Cardinals picks and game prediction

With the contest being the opener to a four-game set between rivals, bookmakers have pegged it at evens. The Cardinals have the clear advantage when it comes to the starting pitcher. However, the Cubbies' high-octane offense can switch on at anytime as proven by then +96 run differential this season. Game 1 could absolutely go either way between the two adversaries.

Run Line: STL +1.5 (-174)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-125)

Prediction: STL wins, 5-4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More