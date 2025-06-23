Cubs vs. Cardinals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 23, 2025

Sparks as set to fly as NL Central adversaries Cubs and Cardinals renew their I-55 rivalry on Monday. The two stroried squads will meet in St. Louis for the first time this season as they battle for bragging rights in a four-game series. The Cubbies are coming off a series loss to the resurging Mariners squad led by Cal Raleigh. Meanwhile, the Cards won their previous series against the Reds at home.
Ben Brown is set to start for the Northsiders while Matthew Liberatore does the same for the Cardinals. Brown has yet to impress this year, having posted a a 4-5 record with a 5.57 ERA. In contrast, Liberatore has fared better with a 4-6 record and 4.08 ERA across 14 starts.
Cubs vs. Cardinals recent form and records
History is smiling upon the Cubbies in their recent form against their rivals. Out of the last five meetings that the two squads have been involved in, Craig Counsell's squad has dropped just one game. Chicago currently holds a 46-31 record and leads the NL Central from the Brewers who are 3.5 games behind.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, have posted a 42-36 record — including an impressive 24-15 at home.
Cubs vs. Cardinals odds
Money Line: CHC (-110), STL (-110)
Run Spread: CHC -1.5 (+142), STL +1.5 (-174)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-125), U 8.5 (-104)
Cubs vs. Cardinals injuries
CHC injury report
- Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)
STL injury report
- Ivan Herrera (C): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Zack Thompson (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
Cubs vs. Cardinals projected lineup
CHC projected lineup
- Ian Happ (LF)
- Kyle Tucker (RF)
- Seiya Suzuki (DH)
- Carson Kelly (C)
- Dansby Swanson (SS)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)
- Nico Hoerner (2B)
- Justin Turner (1B)
- Matt Shaw (3B)
- Ben Brown (SP, 4-5 | 5.57 ERA | 88 K)
STL projected lineup
- Brendan Donovan (2B)
- Masyn Wynn (SS)
- Alec Burleson (RF)
- Willson Contreras (1B)
- Nolan Gorman (DH)
- Nolan Arenado (3B)
- Lars Nootbaar (LF)
- Pedro Pages (C)
- Victor Scott (CF)
- Matthew Liberatore (SP, 4-6 | 4.08 ERA | 66 K)
Cubs vs. Cardinals picks and game prediction
With the contest being the opener to a four-game set between rivals, bookmakers have pegged it at evens. The Cardinals have the clear advantage when it comes to the starting pitcher. However, the Cubbies' high-octane offense can switch on at anytime as proven by then +96 run differential this season. Game 1 could absolutely go either way between the two adversaries.
Run Line: STL +1.5 (-174)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-125)
Prediction: STL wins, 5-4