Cubs manager Craig Counsell breaks silence on job security following Orioles’ firing of Brandon Hyde

Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs have put their best foot forward to start the 2025 season. They currently lead the National League Central with their 26-19 record.

This is far from what the Baltimore Orioles have done this season. Things have not gone well for the club this year, who currently sit in last place in the American League East with a 15-28 record.

On Saturday, Baltimore announced that it had fired manager Brandon Hyde. This is now the third managerial firing this season, and Counsell opened up about the situation, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale.

"It's unfortunate. It's part of the what you sign up for... Those decisions are never about one person" said Counsell.

Counsell speaks on the limited job security that comes with being a baseball manager. However, all managers and coaches know this is the market they are coming into.

Hyde is now the third manager to be let go of. He now joins former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton and former Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, who were fired earlier in the week.

Hyde's firing has been speculated for weeks now. The team has fallen flat on its face since starting the new season, not being able to get much going, pitching, or offensively.

Craig Counsell has nothing to worry about with how the Cubs have looked this season

Chicago Cubs - Carson Kelly and Craig Counsell (Photo via IMAGN)

Craig Counsell got his managerial start with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2015 season. During his nine years with the Brew Crew, they only had three losing seasons.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Cubs hired him to lead the ship. During his first year in Chicago, he led the Cubbies to an 83-79 record, but unfortunately, it was not good enough to make the postseason.

However, they went out this offseason and upgraded their roster with Kyle Tucker. He has been on a tear for the club, but not as much as the team's youngster, Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The young outfielder has been tearing the cover off the baseball so far this season. Through 45 games, the slugger is hitting .282/.319/.563 with 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in, and 13 stolen bases.

If the offense can keep hitting like they have and Shota Imanaga gets healthy, this team will be a contender. They have not been to a postseason since 2020, and the city would be electric if this is their year.

