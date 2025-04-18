Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025 

After a narrow loss in their three-game series at San Diego, the Chicago Cubs return home to face another National League contender in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ad

The action at Wrigley Field will start at 2:20 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.

Here's a closer look at the odds for the fixture, along with a prediction on the game results.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks prediction

(Image Source: Getty)

Chicago has been the best offensive team in the MLB, with its total of 124 runs unmatched by any team in the season so far. Driven by Kyle Tucker, who leads the team in home runs (five) and RBI (19), their entire offense has done well so far. They have been patient in offence, working opposition pitchers well while also scoring regularly.

Ad

Trending

Colin Rea is set to make his second start for Chicago this season in what will be his fourth outing. The righty's last appearance came against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, where he threw 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

For the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll has been their best player on offense, recording a .321 average and six home runs. Both Josh Naylor and Geraldo Perdomo have been impressive from the plate as well.

Ad

Corbin Burnes is set to make his fourth start of the season on Friday. The righty has a 0-1 record with a 5.28 ERA this season. While he had a solid outing in his last, Burnes has struggled in his two starts away from home.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs +112, Arizona Diamondbacks -133

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-140), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+115)

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-112), Under 10.5 (+102)

Ad

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks injuries

(Image Source: Getty)

Ad

Chicago Cubs injury report

Tyson Miller: 15 Day IL (Hip)

Justin Steele: 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Javier Assad: 15 Day IL (Oblique)

Ryan David Brasier: 15 Day IL (Hip)

Eli Morgan: 15 Day IL (Elbow)

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Ketel Marte: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (Hamstring)

Blaze Alexander: 10 Day IL (Oblique)

Kendall Graveman: 15 Day IL (Back)

Kevin Ginkel: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)

Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Jordan Montgomery: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks picks

Even though the Diamondbacks are favorites to win the opening game of the series, Chicago is coming off an encouraging performance against the San Diego Padres. While it is expected to be a tight game, a strong start from Corbin Burnes could turn things in Arizona's favor.

Ad

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -133

Run Spread: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-140)

Total Runs: Under 10.5 (+102)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More