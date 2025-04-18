Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 18, MLB 2025 

After a narrow loss in their three-game series at San Diego, the Chicago Cubs return home to face another National League contender in the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The action at Wrigley Field will start at 2:20 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.
Here's a closer look at the odds for the fixture, along with a prediction on the game results.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks prediction
Chicago has been the best offensive team in the MLB, with its total of 124 runs unmatched by any team in the season so far. Driven by Kyle Tucker, who leads the team in home runs (five) and RBI (19), their entire offense has done well so far. They have been patient in offence, working opposition pitchers well while also scoring regularly.
Colin Rea is set to make his second start for Chicago this season in what will be his fourth outing. The righty's last appearance came against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, where he threw 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
For the Arizona Diamondbacks, Corbin Carroll has been their best player on offense, recording a .321 average and six home runs. Both Josh Naylor and Geraldo Perdomo have been impressive from the plate as well.
Corbin Burnes is set to make his fourth start of the season on Friday. The righty has a 0-1 record with a 5.28 ERA this season. While he had a solid outing in his last, Burnes has struggled in his two starts away from home.
Prediction: Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds
Money Line: Chicago Cubs +112, Arizona Diamondbacks -133
Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-140), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+115)
Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-112), Under 10.5 (+102)
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks injuries
Chicago Cubs injury report
Tyson Miller: 15 Day IL (Hip)
Justin Steele: 15 Day IL (Elbow)
Javier Assad: 15 Day IL (Oblique)
Ryan David Brasier: 15 Day IL (Hip)
Eli Morgan: 15 Day IL (Elbow)
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Ketel Marte: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (Hamstring)
Blaze Alexander: 10 Day IL (Oblique)
Kendall Graveman: 15 Day IL (Back)
Kevin Ginkel: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)
Blake Walston: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Jordan Montgomery: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Cubs vs Diamondbacks picks
Even though the Diamondbacks are favorites to win the opening game of the series, Chicago is coming off an encouraging performance against the San Diego Padres. While it is expected to be a tight game, a strong start from Corbin Burnes could turn things in Arizona's favor.
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -133
Run Spread: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-140)
Total Runs: Under 10.5 (+102)