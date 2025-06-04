Cubs vs Nationals: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 4, 2025

The Chicago Cubs look for their fourth straight win as they visit the Washington Natinoals on June 4. Chicago now has the best record in the National League at 38-22, while Washington is sitting at 28-32 on the season.

Another win for the Cubs would give them the series win, but the Nationals will be trying to even things up. Here is a look at some predictions that should be made based on the odds that are set for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Nationals prediction

MacKenzie Gore is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Cubs continue to put up huge numbers on offense as they scored eight runs in the series opener. Pete Crow-Armstrong is leading the way with 15 home runs, while Seiya Suzuki has a team-high 53 RBIs.

Matthew Boyd will start for the Cubs in Game 2 of the series and he has gone 5-2 with a 3.08 ERA so far this season. The Cubs have a dominant bullpen and they just need Boyd to be solid in this matchup.

Washington will send MacKenzie Gore to the mound on Wednesday night and he is looking to get going. Gore has gone just 2-5, but his ERA of 3.16 shows that he is capable of getting some outs.

The Nationals have some thunder in their lineup as James Wood leads the team with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. Washington will be more competitive in Game 2 of the series, but the Cubs will get another big win.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Washington Nationals 3

Cubs vs. Nationals odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -145, Washington Nationals +120

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+120), Nationals +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Cubs vs. Nationals injuries

Chicago Cubs injury report

Kyle Tucker (OF): Day to day (Jammed right ring finger)

Tyson Miller (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Shota Imanaga (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Porter Hodge (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Javier Assad (RHP): 60-Day IL (Mild oblique strain)

Justin Steele (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow)

Washington Nationals injury report

Jacob Young (CF): 10-Day IL (Left shoulder AC sprain)

Derek Law (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right forearm inflammation)

Dylan Crews (OF): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Paul DeJong (INF): 10-Day IL (Fractured nose)

Orlando Ribalta (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right biceps strain)

Cubs vs. Nationals picks

If you are making picks for this game then you will want to focus on the Chicago Cubs as they will pick up another big win.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -145

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-110)

