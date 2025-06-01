Cubs GM reveals the mindset that turned Pete Crow-Armstrong into a star this season

Boasting a .272 batting average, along with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the Chicago Cubs' most influential players this season. Armstrong also leads the NL with a WAR of 3.3, per Fangraphs.
On Sunday, Cubs GM Carter Hawkins discussed the youngster's remarkable rise. He explained on MLB Network Radio how his strong mindset played a key role in helping him find success at the highest level.
"He had a tough couple of weeks out of the gates," Carter Hawkins said, "maybe even more than a couple of weeks. He didn't really let it affect him too much, which was probably the most encouraging sign. He knew he was going to get better."
"We couldn't predict that he necessarily would be leading the league in WAR at this point, but you knew he was a better hitter than what he was showing."
"He stuck with his approach. He's never tried to become what everybody thinks he should be, just because he's so fast, he's never tried to become that on-base machine."
He's a power-hitter in a lot of ways, and he's been able to utilize that. He's beem able to focus on what he wants to focus on, and we're seeing the results."
Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs are on track for a first playoff berth in five years
The Chicago Cubs, who last won the World Series in 2016, have endured a frustrating stretch, missing the postseason for five consecutive years.
However, with hitters such as Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki firing on all cylinders, the Cubs look to be in a good position to snap that unwanted streak this season.
At the moment, the Chicago Cubs sit top of the NL Central with a 36-22 record.