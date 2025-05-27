Kyle Tucker drops serious message after defeating Rockies

The Chicago Cubs are on a roll with Kyle Tucker & Co. starting another series with a win. On Monday, the Cubs beaat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 at Wrigley Field to improve the season record to 33-21. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.
Tucker has been particularly impressive with the Cubs, hitting .280 along with 12 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 39 RBIs. On Monday, he contributed two RBIs in the win.
Tucker posted glimpses from the game while sharing a powerful caption, which read:
"We ain’t no puppies. We some DAWGS 🐶"
It was a pitching duel in Chicago, one that Jameson Taillon won. The Cubs ace pitched 6.1 innings for only one earned run on four hits. Meanwhile, Rockies starter Carson Palmquist pitched five innings but gave up two earned runs on three hits.
The Cubs scored their first run on Dansby Swanson's groundout in the first inning. The Rockies tied the game in the fifth on Micky Moniak's solo home run. It was the fourth time in his career that he went deep in consecutive games.
Later in the fifth inning, the Cubs retook the lead on Kyle Tucker's RBI single. Again in the seventh, Tucker drove in another run with the help of a sac-fly off Rockies reliever Juan Mejia.
Cubs closer Daniel Palencia earned the save, striking out Moniak on a 100 mph heater to win the game 3-1.
The Cubs, who didn't make the postseason last season, are doing well this season and look like a good contender in the National League. They lead the NL Central division with a 3.0-game lead.
MLB analysts share thoughts on Kyle Tucker's future
The Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs ahead of the season, knowing they probably won't be able to sign the outfielder back on a favorable deal.
Tucker carries high upside, so many believe he's expected to sign a deal worth over $600 million in free agency.
"Following Juan Soto’s record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6," MLB analyst Jim Bowden wrote.
It means if the Cubs cannot find that kind of money, they might be better off trading him ahead of the deadline. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller thinks as much, too, saying that the Cubs could be a "panic trade" candidate to maximize Tucker's situation.