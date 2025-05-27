Kyle Tucker drops serious message after defeating Rockies

The Chicago Cubs are on a roll with Kyle Tucker & Co. starting another series with a win. On Monday, the Cubs beaat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 at Wrigley Field to improve the season record to 33-21. The Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Ad

Tucker has been particularly impressive with the Cubs, hitting .280 along with 12 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 39 RBIs. On Monday, he contributed two RBIs in the win.

Tucker posted glimpses from the game while sharing a powerful caption, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We ain’t no puppies. We some DAWGS 🐶"

Ad

Trending

It was a pitching duel in Chicago, one that Jameson Taillon won. The Cubs ace pitched 6.1 innings for only one earned run on four hits. Meanwhile, Rockies starter Carson Palmquist pitched five innings but gave up two earned runs on three hits.

The Cubs scored their first run on Dansby Swanson's groundout in the first inning. The Rockies tied the game in the fifth on Micky Moniak's solo home run. It was the fourth time in his career that he went deep in consecutive games.

Ad

Later in the fifth inning, the Cubs retook the lead on Kyle Tucker's RBI single. Again in the seventh, Tucker drove in another run with the help of a sac-fly off Rockies reliever Juan Mejia.

Cubs closer Daniel Palencia earned the save, striking out Moniak on a 100 mph heater to win the game 3-1.

The Cubs, who didn't make the postseason last season, are doing well this season and look like a good contender in the National League. They lead the NL Central division with a 3.0-game lead.

Ad

MLB analysts share thoughts on Kyle Tucker's future

The Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs ahead of the season, knowing they probably won't be able to sign the outfielder back on a favorable deal.

Tucker carries high upside, so many believe he's expected to sign a deal worth over $600 million in free agency.

"Following Juan Soto’s record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6," MLB analyst Jim Bowden wrote.

It means if the Cubs cannot find that kind of money, they might be better off trading him ahead of the deadline. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller thinks as much, too, saying that the Cubs could be a "panic trade" candidate to maximize Tucker's situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More