Pete Crow-Armstrong reveals what it’s like to have his mother play a part in acclaimed movie starring Ken Griffey Jr.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong opened up on having actor parents and what it feels like to have a mother who starred alongside Ken Griffey Jr. in a baseball movie.

While the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the MLB, his parents are well-known actors who have appeared in several acclaimed movies. Among them, the Cubs star's mother Ashley Crow featured in a popular baseball movie Little Big League alongside MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Little Big League is a popular baseball movie, released in 1994. It's about a 12-year-old boy who suddenly becomes the owner of the Minnesota Twins and evetually goes on to become the team's manager.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's mother, Ashley Crow, plays the young boy's mother, while Ken Griffey Jr. plays himself. Griffey was a Mariners player at the time and has since been inducted into their Hall of Fame.

During an interview on Hurrdat Sports, Crow-Armstrong opened up on his mother and seeing her in a baseball movie alongside Griffey:

"It's funny though, it plays on MLB Network sometimes so I'll always flip it on. Certain people that I've actually come across in my baseball career, from Tony Todd who played Mickey Scales, he was around a lot of my young amateur career. Even Michael Ryan, my Double-A manager, in the beginning of this year he was an extra in that.

"So, nice getting to kind of like let that be known and figure those kinds of things out. But Jenny Heywood is a good baseball movie character for sure, it's a good one."

While his mother played a role in a popular baseball movie almost a decade before he was born, Pete Crow-Armstrong is now a major league outfielder for the Chicago Cubs. He impressed after making his MLB debut last year and is now a starting outfielder.

MLB insider predicts huge payday for Cubs phenom Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the game, making a strong start to his second major league season.

In an article about the the stars of tomorrow, insider Jeff Passan predicts a massive contract for the outfielder:

"Chicago offered a deal in the $75 million range. If Crow-Armstrong keeps up even a reasonable facsimile of his production, he will vault into this $200 million category by this winter."

Having reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Cubs, Crow-Armstrong has seen his value in the MLB shoot up in recent weeks. He's set to become a free agent in 2030, where he will earn a huge contract if he continues this way.

