Cubs vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday with the rubber match. Chicago took Game 2 of the series in extra innings after the Padres got a big win in the series opener.

Ad

It's still very early in the 2025 MLB season, but this looks to be a matchup of two of the better teams in the National League. Here are the odds for this matchup, and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Cubs vs. Padres prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball, with Kyle Tucker leading the team with five home runs. Chicago is extremely patient at the plate, and they have been making starting pitchers work.

Ad

Trending

Matthew Boyd will make the start for Chicago on Wednesday, and he is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA through three starts. The Cubs have a tired bullpen, and they will need Boyd to go deep into this matchup.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is having a huge season for the Padres as he has hit six home runs and is also hitting .354. The Padres are dealing with some injuries in their lineup, but they have enough talent to score runs.

Ad

Veteran Nick Pivetta will start for the Padres in this game, and he is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season. Look for Pivetta to set the tone in this game as he gives the Padres a series win.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cubs vs. Padres odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs +105, San Diego Padres -125

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-200), Padres -1.5 (+165)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)

Ad

Cubs vs. Padres injuries

Chicago Cubs injury report:

Justin Steele - Source: Imagn

Eli Morgan (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow)

Ad

Seiya Suzuki (OF): Day-to-Day (Wrist pain)

Carson Kelly (C): TBD (Left hand contusion)

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)

San Diego Padres injury report:

Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Right rib fracture)

Cubs vs. Padres picks

Nick Pivetta - Source: Imagn

This is going to be a matchup of two great teams, but Nick Pivetta will be the difference. The Padres will win a tight game on Wednesday to win the series.

Ad

Money Line: San Diego Padres -125

Run Spread: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-200)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-105)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More