Cubs vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 16, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will wrap up a three-game series on Wednesday with the rubber match. Chicago took Game 2 of the series in extra innings after the Padres got a big win in the series opener.
It's still very early in the 2025 MLB season, but this looks to be a matchup of two of the better teams in the National League. Here are the odds for this matchup, and a prediction as to how things will play out.
Cubs vs. Padres prediction
The Chicago Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball, with Kyle Tucker leading the team with five home runs. Chicago is extremely patient at the plate, and they have been making starting pitchers work.
Matthew Boyd will make the start for Chicago on Wednesday, and he is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA through three starts. The Cubs have a tired bullpen, and they will need Boyd to go deep into this matchup.
Fernando Tatis Jr. is having a huge season for the Padres as he has hit six home runs and is also hitting .354. The Padres are dealing with some injuries in their lineup, but they have enough talent to score runs.
Veteran Nick Pivetta will start for the Padres in this game, and he is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA this season. Look for Pivetta to set the tone in this game as he gives the Padres a series win.
Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cubs vs. Padres odds
Money Line: Chicago Cubs +105, San Diego Padres -125
Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-200), Padres -1.5 (+165)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)
Cubs vs. Padres injuries
Chicago Cubs injury report:
Eli Morgan (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow)
Seiya Suzuki (OF): Day-to-Day (Wrist pain)
Carson Kelly (C): TBD (Left hand contusion)
Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)
San Diego Padres injury report:
Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Right rib fracture)
Cubs vs. Padres picks
This is going to be a matchup of two great teams, but Nick Pivetta will be the difference. The Padres will win a tight game on Wednesday to win the series.
Money Line: San Diego Padres -125
Run Spread: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-105)