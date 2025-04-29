Cubs vs. Pirates: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game set from PNC Park on Tuesday in the NL Central rival's first showdown of the MLB season. Chicago held a slim 7-6 advantage in last season's rivalry with five of those wins coming on the road.

Game 1 features a battle of left-handers, with the Cubs sending Shota Imanaga to the mound to square off against Andrew Heaney in what could end up being one of the best pitcher pairings of the night.

Cubs vs. Pirates recent form and records

Chicago

The Cubs stroll into the Steel City off dropping their first series of the season at Wrigley Field after the Phillies took two of three over the weekend.

The series defeat moved Craig Counsell's troops to 17-12 overall, good enough to hold a slim one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds atop the division standings. Chicago sports winning marks both at home (9-7, $21) and on the road (8-5, $388), amounting to $409 worth of profit for MLB bettors.

Pittsburgh

The Pirates return home from a successful six-game west coast road trip which saw Derek Shelton's crew secure three wins in all against the Angels and Dodgers.

The showing still finds the Buccos bringing up the rear of the NL Central, six-games in back of the front running Cubs. At 11-18 overall, Pittsburgh represents the fifth-worst bet in all of baseball which finds them $597 in the red for their $100-per-bet supporters.

Injuries

Chicago

Eli Morgan RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Ryan Brasier RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Tyson Miller RP 15 Day IL - Hip

Javier Assad RP 15 Day IL - Oblique

Justin Steele SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Pittsburgh

Endy Rodriguez 1B 10 Day IL - Finger

Nick Gonzales 2B 10 Day IL - Ankle

Spencer Horwitz 1B 10 Day IL - Wrist

Justin Lawrence RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Tim Mayza RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder

Jared Jones SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Johan Oviedo SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Dauri Moreta RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Shota Imanaga (2-1, 3.18 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 25 hits (7 HR) & 12 ER with a 27:12 K/BB ratio in six 2025 starts.

Tossed 5.2 IP of 7 hit (3 HR) & 5 ER ball with 6:2 K/BB ratio vs. LA Dodgers last start.

1-0 with a 0.00 ERA & 14:3 K/BB ratio in 14.0 career IP thrown vs. the Pirates.

1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 11:5 K/BB ratio in 12.0 IP on the road in 2025

Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.72 ERA in 2025)

Allowed 18 hits (1 HR) & 6 ER with a 31:6 K/BB ratio in five 2025 starts.

Tossed 6.0 IP of 1 hit (0 HR) and 0 ER ball with 9:0 K/BB ratio at LA Angels last start.

1-0 with a 0.63 ERA and 14:3 K/BB ratio in 14.1 IP at home in 2025.

0-1 with a 6.00 ERA & 7:0 K/BB ratio in 6.0 career IP thrown vs. the Cubs.

Must-Watch Hitters

Chicago

The Cubs possess a glaring weakness at third base right now, with the failure to sign Alex Bregman playing a major role as to why. Justin Turner has only partaken in 17 total games to this point, but it's likely the right-handed bat is called upon due to seeing a good amount of Andrew Heaney over the course of his career.

He's 5-for-19 against the south paw overall with a pair of home runs, walks, and strikeouts. Turner has been awful thus far in batting .163 overall through 42 at-bats, but has been better against left-handed pitching slashing .222/.364/.222/.586.

Pittsburgh

With Imanaga holding Pittsburgh to a collective 0.083 batting average in the 14.0 combined innings he's thrown against them, it's tough to pinpoint a Buccos' bat worthy of investing upon in the MLB player prop markets.

However, Oneil Cruz had been red hot before Sunday's finale at Dodger Stadium hitting safely in six straight games with four extra-base hits that saw three leave the yard. Cruz has gone down on strikes two of the three times he stared back at the left-hander, but could still make hay once Chicago is forced to the pen.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/29 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Chicago Cubs -142 -1.5 +110 O 8.5 -112 Pittsburgh Pirates +120 +1.5 -130 U 8.5 -108

Cubs vs. Pirates expert picks and game prediction

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the opener of this three-game set correctly priced. This figures to be a pitcher's duel right from the outset. Imanaga owned the Pirates' lineup last season, while Heaney is currently locked in having allowed one or fewer runs in four of five made starts.

Look for each starting pitcher to go deep into this one, and for Chicago to find a way to squeak out the low scoring win when it matters most in the late innings.

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction: Chicago Wins 4-2

