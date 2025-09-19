Cubs vs. Reds: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 19, 2025

The Cubs and Reds clash Friday night at Great American Ball Park in Game 2 of their NL Central showdown, with the season series tied 5-5. Chicago enters at 88-65, sitting second in the division and firmly in the Wild Card mix, while Cincinnati sits at 77-76 and is riding a three-game home win streak as they look to play spoiler.

With Shota Imanaga and Nick Lodolo set for a duel between two of the NL’s steadiest left-handers, every run could prove decisive in a tight September battle.

Starting Pitchers

Shota Imanaga - Chicago Cubs

Imanaga is the steadying force in Chicago’s rotation this season. He owns a sub-3.29 ERA over most of his second MLB year and lives on fastball location and a sharp splitter that produces soft contact. When he’s throwing strikes early, he forces opponents into weak swings and keeps pitch counts manageable, which should matter in a road ballpark that can amplify mistakes.

Nick Lodolo - Cincinnati Reds

Lodolo pairs a looping curve with a heavy sinker and has been one of the Reds’ more reliable innings-eaters. He’s susceptible when he leaves the ball elevated, but in Great American Ball Park, he will plan to induce grounders and navigate the lineup without handing out free passes. If Lodolo repeats his recent command, he’ll give Cincinnati a strong chance to win.

Hot Hitters

Cubs - Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki’s power and hard-contact profile make him the Cubs’ primary big-inning threat; even in slumps, his bat stays dangerous thanks to barrel rates and strong exit velocities. He’s the guy who can flip a pitching duel with one swing.

Reds - Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz supplies instant impact, plus power, plus speed, and a high upside on any mistake. His Statcast profile shows above-average exit velocity and an ability to make game-changing plays on the bases.

Injury Report

Cincinnati Reds

Ian Gibaut - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Wade Miley - 60-Day IL (flexor)

Rhett Lowder - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Carson Spiers - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tyler Callihan - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Brandon Williamson - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Julian Aguiar - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chicago Cubs

Owen Caissie - 7-Day IL (concussion)

Kyle Tucker - 10-Day IL (calf)

Daniel Palencia - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Brasier - 15-Day IL (groin)

Miguel Amaya - 10-Day IL (ankle)

Eli Morgan - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+134) / Reds +1.5 (−164)

Total: Over 8.5 (−109) / Under 8.5 (−111)

Moneyline: Cubs −126 / Reds +104

Best Bets & Prediction

Cubs Moneyline (-126) Reds +1.5 (−164) Under 8.5 (−111)

Final score prediction:- Cubs 5, Reds 3

