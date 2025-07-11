Cubs vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 11, 2025

Tonight’s clash between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees promises a thrilling start to a high-stakes series in the Bronx. The Cubs’ Chris Flexen, undefeated and nearly unhittable with a 0.83 ERA, looks to keep his dominant run alive against a powerful Yankees lineup led by the unstoppable Aaron Judge.

Ad

On the other side, Carlos Rodon aims to shake off recent struggles and silence Chicago’s bats. With Seiya Suzuki’s red-hot hitting adding fuel to the fire, this opener could set the tone for a fierce battle between two hungry clubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cubs vs. Yankees: Game 1 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Chris Flexen (Cubs)

Chris Flexen has been exceptional this season with a 5-0 record and a tiny 0.83 ERA over 32.2 innings. Used mainly as a bulk reliever and spot starter, he limits hard contact well and has allowed just three earned runs all year. His last outing saw 3.2 innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts, showing consistent control.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Rodon (Yankees)

Carlos Rodon has a solid 9-6 record with a 3.30 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 111 innings. Known for his strong fastball and strikeout ability, he’s struggled recently but remains tough at home, posting an ERA below 3.00 at Yankee Stadium this season.

Hot Hitters

Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)

Seiya Suzuki is on a serious heater right now. Over his last 11 games, he’s batting a scorching .368 with 6 home runs, 15 RBIs, and a ridiculous 1.430 OPS. Not only is he finding barrels, but he’s also controlling the zone with 12 walks against 12 strikeouts.

Ad

Fresh off a 3-hit night against Minnesota, Suzuki is swinging one of the hottest bats in the National League heading into Yankee Stadium, a place built for right-handed power.

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Aaron Judge is slashing .368/.509/.921 with 6 homers, 15 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. The Yankees’ captain continues to be the engine of their offense, boasting a .356 average and 34 homers on the season.

With a 1.430 OPS during this stretch, Judge is punishing pitchers for every mistake and looks locked in heading into this series opener against the Cubs.

Ad

Projected Lineups

Chicago Cubs (Away Team)

LF Ian Happ (S)

RF Kyle Tucker (L)

DH Seiya Suzuki (R)

C Carson Kelly (R)

SS Dansby Swanson (R)

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)

2B Nico Hoerner (R)

1B Justin Turner (R)

3B Matt Shaw (R)

SP: Chris Flexen (R) - 5-0, 0.83 ERA

New York Yankees (Home Team)

LF Jasson Dominguez (S)

RF Aaron Judge (R)

CF Cody Bellinger (L)

DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)

2B Jazz Chisholm (L)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)

C Austin Wells (L)

SS Anthony Volpe (R)

3B Oswald Peraza (R)

SP: Carlos Rodon (L) - 9-6, 3.30 ERA

Ad

Injury Report

Chicago Cubs

Porter Hodge (shoulder) – 15-Day IL

Eli Morgan (elbow) – 60-day IL

Miguel Amaya (oblique) – 10-Day IL

New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt (Tommy John) – Out for the season

Mark Leiter Jr. (leg) – 15-Day IL

Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) – 15-Day IL

Luis Gil (lat strain) – 60-Day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera (ankle) – 60-Day IL

Current Odds

Cubs Runline (+1.5): –124

Yankees Runline (–1.5): +102

Over 9: –120

Under 9: –101

Cubs Moneyline: +152

Yankees Moneyline: –187

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Cubs 3

Ad

Top Bets:

Yankees Moneyline (–187) – Rodón’s experience and quality command should win out in this matchup. Under 9 runs (–101) – Two strong pitchers and Wrigley’s ballpark dynamics point to a lower-scoring game.

Value Parlay: Yankees ML + Under 9 is a safe combo, capturing both pitching strength and game environment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More