Cubs vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 11, 2025

Tonight’s clash between the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees promises a thrilling start to a high-stakes series in the Bronx. The Cubs’ Chris Flexen, undefeated and nearly unhittable with a 0.83 ERA, looks to keep his dominant run alive against a powerful Yankees lineup led by the unstoppable Aaron Judge.
On the other side, Carlos Rodon aims to shake off recent struggles and silence Chicago’s bats. With Seiya Suzuki’s red-hot hitting adding fuel to the fire, this opener could set the tone for a fierce battle between two hungry clubs.
Cubs vs. Yankees: Game 1 Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Chris Flexen (Cubs)
Chris Flexen has been exceptional this season with a 5-0 record and a tiny 0.83 ERA over 32.2 innings. Used mainly as a bulk reliever and spot starter, he limits hard contact well and has allowed just three earned runs all year. His last outing saw 3.2 innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts, showing consistent control.
Carlos Rodon (Yankees)
Carlos Rodon has a solid 9-6 record with a 3.30 ERA and 127 strikeouts over 111 innings. Known for his strong fastball and strikeout ability, he’s struggled recently but remains tough at home, posting an ERA below 3.00 at Yankee Stadium this season.
Hot Hitters
Seiya Suzuki (Cubs)
Seiya Suzuki is on a serious heater right now. Over his last 11 games, he’s batting a scorching .368 with 6 home runs, 15 RBIs, and a ridiculous 1.430 OPS. Not only is he finding barrels, but he’s also controlling the zone with 12 walks against 12 strikeouts.
Fresh off a 3-hit night against Minnesota, Suzuki is swinging one of the hottest bats in the National League heading into Yankee Stadium, a place built for right-handed power.
Aaron Judge (Yankees)
Aaron Judge is slashing .368/.509/.921 with 6 homers, 15 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. The Yankees’ captain continues to be the engine of their offense, boasting a .356 average and 34 homers on the season.
With a 1.430 OPS during this stretch, Judge is punishing pitchers for every mistake and looks locked in heading into this series opener against the Cubs.
Projected Lineups
Chicago Cubs (Away Team)
- LF Ian Happ (S)
- RF Kyle Tucker (L)
- DH Seiya Suzuki (R)
- C Carson Kelly (R)
- SS Dansby Swanson (R)
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L)
- 2B Nico Hoerner (R)
- 1B Justin Turner (R)
- 3B Matt Shaw (R)
- SP: Chris Flexen (R) - 5-0, 0.83 ERA
New York Yankees (Home Team)
- LF Jasson Dominguez (S)
- RF Aaron Judge (R)
- CF Cody Bellinger (L)
- DH Giancarlo Stanton (R)
- 2B Jazz Chisholm (L)
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt (R)
- C Austin Wells (L)
- SS Anthony Volpe (R)
- 3B Oswald Peraza (R)
- SP: Carlos Rodon (L) - 9-6, 3.30 ERA
Injury Report
Chicago Cubs
- Porter Hodge (shoulder) – 15-Day IL
- Eli Morgan (elbow) – 60-day IL
- Miguel Amaya (oblique) – 10-Day IL
New York Yankees
- Clarke Schmidt (Tommy John) – Out for the season
- Mark Leiter Jr. (leg) – 15-Day IL
- Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) – 15-Day IL
- Luis Gil (lat strain) – 60-Day IL
- Oswaldo Cabrera (ankle) – 60-Day IL
Current Odds
- Cubs Runline (+1.5): –124
- Yankees Runline (–1.5): +102
- Over 9: –120
- Under 9: –101
- Cubs Moneyline: +152
- Yankees Moneyline: –187
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Cubs 3
Top Bets:
- Yankees Moneyline (–187) – Rodón’s experience and quality command should win out in this matchup.
- Under 9 runs (–101) – Two strong pitchers and Wrigley’s ballpark dynamics point to a lower-scoring game.
Value Parlay: Yankees ML + Under 9 is a safe combo, capturing both pitching strength and game environment.