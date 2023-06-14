At just 22 years of age, Corbin Carroll seems to be the lifeblood of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Already showing baseball acumen well beyond his years, the D-Backs feel as though the youngster could be the future of their franchise.

As pivotal as Corbin Carroll has been, is, and will be, he is not immune from the occasional slip up. During a game on June 13 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Corbin committed a high-profile gaffe from his usual spot in left field.

With one out in the third inning, Carroll caught a routine flyball off the bat of Phillies hitter Kody Clemens. After losing his hat on the play, Carroll strolled back to pick it up. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder thought that he had completed the final out, but had in fact only made the second one. Phillies catcher JT Realmuto easily tagged from third base, increasing his team's lead to 6-0.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Corbin Carroll forgot how many outs there were and J.T. Realmuto takes advantage of it Corbin Carroll forgot how many outs there were and J.T. Realmuto takes advantage of it 😬 https://t.co/3Ur70gJkmV

"Corbin Carroll forgot how many outs there were and J.T. Realmuto takes advantage of it" - Talkin' Baseball

For Carroll, the incident represents an understandable mishap in what has been an otherwise-very strong season. Fans, however, had no qualms about riping into the youngster.

Monday's game involving the Philadelphia Phillies saw more than a few fireworks. In the third inning of play, D'Backs manager Torey Lovullo was ejected after arguing that Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm was intentionally trying to hit Corbin Carroll.

On account of his fielding performance, many believe that Corbin Carroll is a strong contender, not just for the Rookie of the Year Award, but also possibly the NL MVP. Many of the top comments made light of those who have put his name forward as a top contender.

The Seattle-born stud is slashing .313/.398/.599, as well as a league-best OPS of .998. His 14 home runs and 35 RBIs in 64 is exactly what the Arizona Diamondbacks had in mind when they signed him to a massive deal worth $111 million over eight seasons earlier this year.

Corbin Carroll's mistake will be easily forgotten

When you are leading your division, three games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it becomes easier to forget mistakes. For Carroll, the excellence he has already portrayed over the first stage of the season ensures that he will be noted and recognized for the good, rather than the bad. He also still has a strong shot of winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

