"Dad told me these are my siblings" - Supermodel Josie reveals father Jose Canseco's hilarious introduction of new family members

Josie Canseco has no siblings, as she is the only daughter of the ex-MLB star Jose Canseco. Despite that, her father once joked about her brothers and sisters. Instead of real people who could have been her half-siblings, step-siblings, or even real siblings, they were just turtles. The Instagram story recently shared by the supermodel showcased as much.

Josie Canseco posted a knee-buckling story to Instagram about her father's jokes

She shared:

"Dad told me these are my siblings."

Canseco has often shared about her father, the former controversial Oakland Athletics slugger, and his zany sense of humor. The ex-MLB slugger probably shares dad jokes all the time, but only the best make it to Josie's Instagram story for her 1.1 million followers to see.

Josie Canseco shares hilarious dad joke

Josie Canseco's father is a dad, which generally means he has a particular sense of humor and a propensity to share them with her, and the world sometimes benefits through Instagram shares.

Canseco is a model, so her Instagram posts are generally of her and her outfits. However, her stories often hold tremendously unique content. Today, she shared a touching tribute to those struggling with loneliness on the holiday.

Fans of hers, generally around for the modeling content since that is her profession, are occasionally treated to unique and often hilarious notes found in her stories. Today's is another example, as she shared one of her father's most hilarious jokes.

Canseco used to play for the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and other teams. He was one of MLB's most prolific sluggers, albeit controversial because of his steroid use.

Nevertheless, the humor was a side many fans might not have seen during his playing days. Thanks to Josie Canseco, they now get a glimpse into who he really is.

