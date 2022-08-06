“Damn of course a Yankee used PEDs” “Derek Deitrich cheated and still sucks” - MLB Twitter reacts to the league's suspension of five minor league players for PED use

Earlier this afternoon, the MLB announced the suspension of five minor league players for PED use. One of the five players is former MLB player Derek Dietrich, who is currently in Triple-A within the New York Yankees organization.

Each player will receive at least a fifty-game suspension due to performance enhancing drug use. Many fans across baseball reacted to the breaking news.

One fan said that it is no surprise that a Yankee player is on the list.

Derek Dietrich, who once played in the MLB from 2013-2020, is currently batting .259 with nine home runs in Triple-A Scranton. Dietrich is allegedly cheating and still not producing at the minor league level.

When Dietrich played for the Cincinnati Reds, the team wore sleeveless uniforms. One fan said that the league should have known he was on PED's after seeing him sleeveless.

Dietrich must be getting ready for his bodybuilding career.

It is disappointing to continue to see players getting caught with PEDs. The league has enacted fair punishments that will hopefully detour other players from making the same mistakes.

MLB Player Profile: Derek Dietrich

Derek Dietrich misses a fly ball during a Texas Rangers v Colorado Rockies game in 2020.

Derek Dietrich made his Major League debut on May 8, 2013, with the Miami Marlins. Dietrich has shown at times to have limitless potential at the plate, but injuries and a lack of discipline have derailed his career.

Dietrich's best season in the major leagues came in 2018, when he was a member of the Miami Marlins. Dietrich batted .265 with 16 home runs and 45 runs batted in. Dietrich is 33-years-old. With the recent suspension, his days in the big leagues may be over.

MLB Schedule: Friday, August 5

Below is the schedule for Friday night's games across Major League Baseball.

