"Damn, I thought it was our year" "Could've said this in May!!" - Detroit Tigers fans react to team being one of the first to be eliminated from playoff contention

Earlier this morning, the Detroit Tigers were officially eliminated from the playoffs this season. Despite this being basically a fact for most of the season, it is now mathematically impossible for them to reach the postseason. Their 54-88 record places them last in the notoriously weak American League Central division.

Coming from a near .500 record last season with a relatively young squad, the Tigers appeared to be on the uprise. They even signed solid players like Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez for big money, expecting at least a decent season. However, the team as a whole has underperfomed, and they were ruled out as contenders early in the season.

The Detroit Tigers have a strange mix of players on their current roster. They have a lot of young talent such as Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, and Spencer Torkelson to name a few. On the other hand, they have veterans signed to large deals who have been underperforming for them.

Ruslan Greenan @RG_137 @MLBONFOX The Detroit Tigers' 2022 collapse is puzzling to everyone around baseball, especially their fans. The team certainly has not delivered on their promise of being better with the possibility of contending for a playoff spot. @MLBONFOX The Detroit Tigers' 2022 collapse is puzzling to everyone around baseball, especially their fans. The team certainly has not delivered on their promise of being better with the possibility of contending for a playoff spot.

Javier Baez has been quite underwhelming, putting up a slashline of .231/.273/.369, totaling just a .642 OPS. Despite playing in 126 games, Baez has just 12 home runs and 55 RBI's on the season. The Detroit Tigers are also set to pay Baez $125 million over the next five seasons.

🅱️rock @Brock_rice99 @MLBONFOX Paid Javy 140 million dollars to be one of the first four teams eliminated from the playoffs and you’re playing in one of the worst divisions in baseball… yikes @MLBONFOX Paid Javy 140 million dollars to be one of the first four teams eliminated from the playoffs and you’re playing in one of the worst divisions in baseball… yikes

The Tigers simply lack direction as of right now as they are scared to enter a full rebuild. Despite having a bunch of young talent, management declared the team not to be in a rebuild, only to have the worst record in their division.

skankhunt 42 @GeraldB19827504 @MLBONFOX Might as well be eliminated for next year too @MLBONFOX Might as well be eliminated for next year too

Gabriel Diaz @Gabriel38284248 @jerynprime @MLBONFOX Nah tigers aren’t gonna win anytime soon so just restart the rebuild because the current was a big failure that Orioles Rebuild is looking better that they won 70 games @jerynprime @MLBONFOX Nah tigers aren’t gonna win anytime soon so just restart the rebuild because the current was a big failure that Orioles Rebuild is looking better that they won 70 games

One player who will eventually be missed from the Tigers is Miguel Cabrera, who is set to retire after the 2023 season. The 39-year-old has said that he wants to play out the rest of his contract, which ends next year. For the past decade, Cabrera has been the face of the Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera's lustrous career with the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians

Miguel Cabrera has been a member of the Tigers since 2008, and has been one of the greatest players in baseball since. For his Tigers career, he has a slashline of .307/.383/.518, totaling to a .902 OPS. He also has 2,237 hits, 368 home runs, and 424 doubles in his Tigers career.

His efforts have earned him eight All-Stars and five Silver Sluggers as a member of the Tigers. He also won back-to-back MVP awards in 2011 and 2012, and got a Triple Crown in 2011. Miguel Cabrera's Detroit Tigers career will go down as one of the best in the team's history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12