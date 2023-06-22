The Los Angeles Dodgers are visiting Anaheim for a two-game series with Shohei Ohtani the center of attention. On Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts hinted that the Los Angeles Dodgers could make a move for the Japanese superstar if he becomes a free agent.

Many believe the two-way phenom will enter free agency at the end of the year with the Dodgers one of the teams mentioned as a possible landing spot.

Per a recent article in the Los Angeles Times, Roberts was asked whether he would be interested in signing Ohtani and his answer came as a surprise.

"I don’t think there’s a manager that wouldn’t love Shohei, but right now, he’s an Angel... And I can’t afford tampering charges."

Ohtani is in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million extension with the Angels. If he does enter free agency, the competition for the 2021 AL MVP will be fierce.

The Los Angeles Angels may have lost both games of the series, but Ohtani showed glimpses of brilliance on the mound on Wednesday.

Aside from the solo home run he gave up to Freddie Freeman, Ohtani was exceptional on the night. He allowed just one run and five hits over seven innings. Ohtani's 12 strikeouts take his total for the season to 117, which ranks him third in the MLB in the category.

Shohei Ohtani is in the final stages of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani reacts after flying out during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani has been loyal to the Los Angeles Angels since moving to the United States in 2018. He is currently in his fifth season with the organization but is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

The Los Angels Dodgers are rumored to be one of the teams interested in signing Ohtani. The club has lowered its payroll significantly with players like Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson all moving on during the offseason.

Ohtani would likely prefer to remain on the West Coast and there are only a handful of MLB teams that can afford him. That makes the Dodgers one of the favorites to sign the 28-year-old.

