Before his retirement came in 2016, David Ortiz was considered one of the biggest offensive studs in the game. Now, nearly seven years after his retirement, Big Papi wants fans to know that he's still Boston Forever.

Born in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, Ortiz signed an entry level deal with the Seattle Mariners just days after he turned 17. His big league start did not come until 1997, when he took the field for the Minnesota Twins.

After encountering Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez back home in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz was moved to sign a one-year deal with the Sox in 2003. That year, Papi had a breakout season, hitting .288/.369/.592 with 31 home runs and 101 RBIs.

After penning a another one year deal worth $4.6 million, David Ortiz continued to light it up for the Red Sox. He is possibly most widely remembered for his walk-off home run that helped spur on the come-from-behind victory over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, and subsequently win the 2004 World Series, the team's first in 86 seasons. The 2004 Red Sox remain the only team to overcome a 3-0 series defecit.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix David Ortiz rounds the bases after hitting a two run walk off home run in game 4 of the 2004 ALCS David Ortiz rounds the bases after hitting a two run walk off home run in game 4 of the 2004 ALCS https://t.co/rRLABihLEY

"David Ortiz rounds the bases after hitting a two run walk off home run in game 4 of the 2004 ALCS" - Baseball in Pics

Following the Boston Marathon Bombing in 2013, Ortiz was noted for his strong support, both to essential responders and families of the victims. His well-known phrase "This is out f*****g city" will probably be remembered forever.

In a recent appearance on DraftKings with MLB insider Jared Carrabis, Ortiz once again reiterated his allegiance to Boston. In reference to how current Sox shortstop Trevor Story called him up to ask for advice, Ortiz said, "That's how i am, plus the Red Sox are in my blood."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis This kinda made me sad. The Red Sox have David Ortiz at their disposal, a literal living legend, and only one guy pulls him aside to pick his brain. How can that be? This kinda made me sad. The Red Sox have David Ortiz at their disposal, a literal living legend, and only one guy pulls him aside to pick his brain. How can that be? https://t.co/jtyLsTgDOK

"This kinda made me sad. The Red Sox have David Ortiz at their disposal, a literal living legend, and only one guy pulls him aside to pick his brain. How can that be?" - Jared Carrabis

Boston will never see another quite like David Ortiz

Rare is it to see a player as consumed with the identity and culture of his former team than David Ortiz. A true champion, Ortiz realizes that the winning culture of the Boston Red Sox team he was part of will only be passed down in the effort is spent to ensure that it is.

