David Ortiz and Curt Schilling were teammates at the Boston Red Sox. Ortiz was one of the people who had first-hand experience with the "Bloody Sock Game".

The Bloody Sock game happened in the 2004 American League Championship Series between the Red Sox and the Yankees. Schilling played while injured and bled through his sock in Game 6. It helped the team win 4-2.

In a February 2023 interview with Sam Morril and Julian Edelman on their podcast Game with Names, Ortiz was asked about the rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox. He was specifically asked about the 2004 incident.

Ortiz recalled how great of a player Curt Schilling was and then went on to say how people didn't believe that the Bloody Sock incident occurred. This led to the former Red Sox player recalling how he witnessed the aftermath of the incident. Ortiz saw a doctor perform surgery on Schilling in the clubhouse.

"I saw the doctor practicing, basically just doing a surgery on him. In thertraining room."

Hear Ortiz talk about it starting at 52-minute mark.

David Ortiz was with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016. Schilling was with the team from 2004 until he retired in 2008.

When David Ortiz talked about how Curt Schilling went to pitch right after his injury

No one can forget the infamous Bloody Sock Game. It seems that even Red Sox legend Ortiz couldn't manage to shake up the incident.

In the same podcast, Ortiz talked about more interesting incidents from the day. He said that even after such a serious injury, which tore his tendons, Curt Schilling was up and pitching just days later:

"I saw that nobody told me about I saw with my own eyes. And this dog was out there pitching a couple of days later."

The Bloody Sock game is what many people believe broke the curse of the Bambino.

