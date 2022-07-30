"David Ross is a mood" "Sign for double steal?" - MLB fans go wild following Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross' obscene gesture going viral

The Chicago Cubs and manager David Ross have had a frustrating season. Sometimes that frustration boils over and players and managers act out. David Ross provided fans one of the most memorable moments of the season Thursday night.

In October 2019, the Cubs hired David Ross to replace veteran manager Joe Madden. The 45-year-old has been assigned the task of once again rebuilding the club. Thursday, Ross was caught on camera flipping the double bird, an act that summarizes the Cubs' season perfectly.

Rebuilds can take time. For the organization as a whole, things have not turned out as planned. The team has a 40-58 record and is currently 14.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs have a 145-175 record since Ross took over as their manager. That is only a .453 win percentage. Last season, the team lost 91 games, the most by a Cubs team since 2013. It's easy to see why the frustration is building up in Wrigleyville.

The team has lost several of their World Series winners during Ross' stint as manager.

Fan favorites like Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, and Anthony Rizzo have been traded in the last few years. These players have all been All-Stars at some point in their careers.

David Ross was a member of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that won the won the World Series

The manager has been ejected 10 times in his young career and never shys away from speaking his mind. That may be one of the traits that makes David Ross such a popular figure among the Cubs faithful.

Although he might look miserable on the sidelines, Ross is highly respected amongst players and fans.

Most fans seemed to enjoy Ross' latest antics. The Cubs are used to losing seasons. Off-field entertainment can sometimes keep a positive atmosphere around the clubhouse.

At the end of the day, we still cannot confirm to whom Ross was gesturing. Regardless, managers are allowed to let off steam once in a while too.

The former catcher was a member of the 2016 Chicago Cubs team that beat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series and break the Curse of the Billy Goat. That should give him some leeway with the fans.

The Cubs ended up losing Thursday's game 4-2 to the San Francisco Giants.

