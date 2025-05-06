Days after Red Sox lost Triston Casas to injury, Mariners All-Star makes bold suggestion, citing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s example

The Boston Red Sox are trying to sort out their first base situation after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury during Friday’s 6-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins. In the second inning, Casas reached on a fielding error but stumbled as he crossed first base.

He was eventually taken out of the game, and the Red Sox later announced that Triston Casas had suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. The 25-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing season-ending surgery, leaving first base vacant.

Recently, two-time All-Star Harold Reynolds of the Seattle Mariners and former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac joined MLB studio host Greg Amsinger to discuss the Red Sox's situation.

The trio focused on Rafael Devers as a potential option at first base following Triston Casas' season-ending injury. Plesac wasn't in favor of the idea, pointing out that Devers has never played the position in his career. However, Reynolds had a different take, saying:

“He's not a first baseman. Okay, no problem. Move on. You move on to where? I'm stuck on Rafael Devers. This makes no sense to me. You tried to move him to the first base all winter. He could have played winter ball. He's played third base.”

Further citing the example of Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who shifted from third base to first, Harold Reynolds said:

“He's played in the infield. He understands what relay, cutoff, everything else. We've watched Vlad Jr. be able to move to first base and make the transition. I think Devers could do the same. They talked all winter like this is the perfect place for him to be for the rest of his career.”

Rafael Devers has played third base throughout his MLB career since debuting with the Red Sox in 2017. For the 2025 season, he transitioned to the designated hitter role after the team signed third baseman Alex Bregman.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora opens up about Triston Casas’ injury

After Triston Casas went down in pain, he was eventually taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Speaking about Casas, manager Alex Cora said (via MLB.com):

“It seems like he was in shock, to be honest with you. He said right away that he didn't feel [his knee]. It's tough. He worked so hard, and we want him on the field. It was a hustle play, too, and that happened.”

Casas had an injury-riddled 2024 season and was hoping to bounce back this year. In his absence, the Red Sox don’t have many options at first base, even within their minor league farm system.

