MLB's all-time leading home run hitter Barry Bonds is still not a member of the prestigious Baseball Hall of Fame. This is because allegations of steroid usage continue to hound him.

In an interview with the "7 Figure Squad" close to a year ago, Deion Sanders was asked about the one player he respects the most, and his reply was Barry Bonds. Sanders praised Bonds and said that what happened to him was unfair.

"Barry Bonds is the best baseball player I've ever seen in my life. It's nothing that he couldn't do, and it's an atrocity what they're doing with him with the Hall of Fame.

"That's an atrocity that I don't understand that. Even before any steroid accusations, he had three MVPs at home on the shelf. He was ... dedicated to the game, loved the game, and ... he was the most feared player ever to me," Deion Sanders said.

Barry Bonds' exclusion from the Hall of Fame

Barry Bonds opened up regarding his feelings about being excluded from the HoF on "Hollywood Swingin," a podcast with Stephen Bishop and Jerry Hairston Jr. When asked whether the exclusion still bothers him, he said:

"Sure. I'm human. I'm not some wall sitting up here [who] doesn't care. But at the same time, I also know who I am. And the thing is that people have to understand, I was vindicated. I went to the court, I was in federal court, and I won my case, 100 percent. Where is the vindication of me in my own sport? That's what bothers to me."

Bonds was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in 2007 for allegedly lying to a grand jury. The perjury charges were eventually dropped, but he was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2011. The conviction was also overturned four years later.