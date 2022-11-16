New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, once opened up about teaching her children to be humble despite their privileged lives.

In February 2017, Hannah stressed the importance of imparting gratitude among their children in The Players' Tribune column. She was pregnant with her first child with Derek at the time.

"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways."

Mrs. Jeter added how she wants her children to have humility and learn to lend a hand to others.

"We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world."

Hannah also stated that she wants to empower her children to allow them to become stronger and more self-assured. She also expects to be as honest as Derek Jeter.

"We’ll let them know that they are strong and smart, and that they can do anything they put their minds to. I hope they’ll be honest like their father. I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less."

Six months after the editorial was published, Derek and Hannah welcomed a girl named Bella Raine in August 2017.

E! News @enews Welcome to the world, Bella Raine! Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter just welcomed their first child: eonli.ne/2vPyOty Welcome to the world, Bella Raine! Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter just welcomed their first child: eonli.ne/2vPyOty https://t.co/GXQzAHGloE

"Welcome to the world, Bella Raine! Derek and Hannah Jeter just welcomed their first child." - E! News

Ever since, the celebrity pair have welcomed two more children, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose Jeter, 11 months.

Derek Jeter attended the Hall of Fame Ceremony at Yankee Stadium with his family

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, and his three little munchkins were present at his Hall of Fame Ceremony at Yankee Stadium in September.

While Derek and Hannah twinned in black, their three children wore color-coordinated outfits and looked like angels in white.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Derek received 396 out of 397 ballots for being unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Poll : 0 votes