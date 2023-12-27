Derek Jeter cracks up as daughters lead out-of-tune 'Jingle Bells' harmony from backseat of his car

Christmas festivities are here, and it's time for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter to spend quality time with his daughters. With Hannah Jeter, Derek is the father of three daughters and one son: Bella, Story, River and Kaius.

Jeter recently took to Instagram to share an adorable moment with his daughters in his car. In the backseat of the car, his daughters were singing 'Jingle Bells' to celebrate festivities and Jeter enjoyed the moment while driving.

All about Derek Jeter's little family of four

Jeter exchanged vows with former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah Jeter in 2016. Bella Raine, 6, Story Grey, 4, River Rose, 2, and Kaius, born in May 2023, are the couple's children.

The couple welcomed Bella on August 17, 2017. Derek mentioned that Bella loves to play tennis and is extremely confident when it comes to the sport.

"My wife used to play tennis so we put our oldest in tennis lessons when she was about 4 years old," he said (via People). "I was pretty proud because she would actually be pretty good for the 15 minutes that she would focus and then it's going to drawing in the clay."

Story, the couple's second daughter, was born on January 31, 2019. Hannah was pictured out in New York City with her baby belly on display in September 2018, revealing the couple's second pregnancy.

Both Story and her sister Bella attended their father's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and stood near the podium in 2022.

River, their youngest daughter, was born on December 2, 2021. Jeter is extremely proud of his daughters, and during the 25th annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner in 2021, he mentioned they were the best.

"My girls are the absolute best," Derek said (via People). "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, 'Oh, wait until you have your own,' but it really is true."

Last but not least, Kaius was born on May 5, 2023. While the four children were not present to see their father's outstanding career with the New York Yankees, they have made up for Derek's second half-life.

