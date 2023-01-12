New York Yankees star Derek Jeter once expressed annoyance at rowdy Boston Red Sox fans who heckled him in public.

In 2016, the former Yankees shortstop appeared on the late-night news and political satire talk show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and spoke about how Boston fans treat him. Referring to the fact that die-hard Boston fans should stop bringing the legendary Yankees-Red Sox rivalry to everyday life, Derek explained:

“You always meet people time and time, and they always say, ‘I’m sorry, but I’m a Boston fan.’ I really, I don’t care if you’re a Boston fan. That’s fine. We’re not at the stadium. Just don’t yell at me at restaurants.”

Derek added how Red Sox fans have been treating him better since winning the 2004 World Series.

“I can say this now because I’m retired, but the Boston fans have softened up since you guys have won,” Jeter said. “It pains me to say it, but I’m almost — I won’t say it. I’m not happy you won. But you treat me a lot better.”

In 2018, the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win their ninth World Series title in franchise history since 2004.

Boston tourism purposefully put a wacky Derek Jeter billboard advertisement in New York City

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 08: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees gets the force out against J.D. Drew #7 of the Boston Red Sox during their game on June 8, 2011, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Boston Tourism has placed a billboard in New York using Derek Jeter's playing history to highlight the multiculturalism of Beantown with the help of the marketing firm Allen & Gerritsen.

“The captain loved Boston so much, he went back 144 times,” read the billboard.

Located in the middle of Times Square in New York City, the billboard ad is a reference to the 144 games the former Yankees captain, Derek Jeter participated in at the Boston Red Sox's home field, Fenway Park. It is indeed a creative initiative to attract the attention of New Yorkers.

