"If you look at all the people here, they rise to the occasion"

Over the course of his 20 years in MLB, Derek Jeter treated fans to some special moments. Not only was he a renowned defensive shortstop and potent hitter, but also a leader, and someone who came to define his very franchise.

Born in New Jersey, but raised in Michigan, Derek Jeter was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 1992 draft. After appearing in a few games in 1995, 1996 was the season that things started going well for him.

That season, the 22-year old Jeter hit .314/.370/.430 with 10 home runs and 78 RBIs, cruising to a first-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting. More still, Jeter would play a central role as the team won three straight World Series between 1998 and 2000.

In the wake of the 2001 September 11 Attacks, Jeter served as an ambassador for his team. He was supportive of the NYPD, NYFD, and other essential organizations from day one. His legendary 2001 game-winning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series also earned him the timeless nickname of "Mr. November."

"Nov. 1, 2001: After clock strikes midnight, Derek Jeter becomes Mr. November with walkoff home run in Game 4 of World Series. #ThisDayinGIFs" - New York Porch Sports

While Jeter had a lot to feel proud of from early-on, staying humble was always one of the things fans loved most about the New York Yankees captain. Never one to strut too proudly - unlike some of his teammates - Jeter was always sure to recognize exceptionalism when he encountered it.

In a 2004 interview with NFL star-turned-sportscaster Ahmed Rashad, Derek Jeter appeared alongside a star-studded lineup. Among the interviewees were Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, tennis sensation Serena Williams, boxer Roy Jones Jr., and NFL phenom Warren Sapp.

While the topics covered during the interview were numerous, Derek Jeter, then a 30-year old, was sure to pay deference to his fellow guests. When asked by Rashad why he felt that he was truly special, Jeter put forth a simple, yet very coherent answer, saying:

"If you look at all the people here, they rise to the occasion"

Derek Jeter will always be held in high regard

Since hanging up his glove in 2014, Jeter has kept busy. A part-time FOX broadcaster, an ex-minority owner of the Miami Marlins, Jeter is now married and a proud father of four girls. Despite his career being over, Jeter remains one of the oracles of modern baseball. Fair-minded and well-connected, his words will always carry a lot of weight.

