Derek Jeter made Barack Obama reach for his wallet: How Captain Clutch's winning drive outplayed the ex-US President on golf course

Over the course of his 20-year career playing for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter treated fans to a lot of special moments. Regarded as one of the best shortstops of his time, Jeter finally retired in 2014.

After twenty years of wearing the same uniform, Jeter knew that keeping relevant would mean trying his hand at a variety of different pastimes. Like many retired stars before him, Jeter began to spend more and more time on the golf course.

A career .310 hitter, Derek Jeter knew how to make contact. His superlative athletic ability, coupled with a myriad of friends in high places led the Jeter being paired up with some pretty big names on the course.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"President Barack Obama claims Derek Jeter hustled him on golf course" - Sports Illustrated

One such big-time adversary of the New York Yankees icon was former US President Barack Obama. The pair faced off on a Nevada gold course in 2014. However, the former President derided Jeter afterward for apparently being less than honest.

According to Obama, he witnessed Jeter shanking balls at the driving range before the two were due to tee off at Shadow Creek Golf Course, north of Las Vegas. Upon witnessing Derek Jeter's questionable shots, Obama asked him how long he had been playing golf.

Cheekily, Derek Jeter replied that he had only started two weeks prior to their meeting. This resulted in Jeter being given a 30-stroke handicap. However, after the first hole, it became evident to Obama that Jeter was hustling him.

Now a father of four, Jeter's retirement has included a lot of endeavors. In addition to being a contributor to MLB on Fox, the shortstop also acquired a minority position in the Miami Marlins in 2017. but has since relinquished his share.

Derek Jeter's humor continues to win him some very powerful friends

Unlike teammate Alex Rodriguez, who saw scandal rock his post-retirement credentials, Jeter has been able to keep his nose clean, and has won a lot of friends because of it. Although Obama was indeed duped, it appears as though Jeter was just having a laugh, something that has been as common in his retirement as it was during his playing days.

However, future Presidents should view Obama's tale as a cautionary one. After all, it is not smart to wager that you can beat a professional athlete in anything, let alone the game of golf.