In August 2017, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter joined former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and media personality Ryan Ruocco on their podcast, R2C2. From the Yankees' legacy to his MLB departure, the trio engaged in all sorts of conversations. The highlight of the podcast was when Derek Jeter revealed his emotional experience of playing for the last time at the Yankees Stadium.

"You were a kid who wanted to be shortstop for the Yankees. You not only do that get your jersey retired. I'm wondering what's the closest you've gotten to like letting your accomplishments actually be felt by you and you understanding them and letting it hit you?" asked Ryan Ruocco to Jeter.

To which Derek Jeter replied, mentioning his final game at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 25, 2014, against the Baltimore Orioles.

"Last game I played a Yankee Stadium is the only game where I was had no control over my emotions. I almost lost it on the field numerous occasions. And the only reason why I was able to finish the game is because we went from having a big lead and I'm saying to myself, please take me take me out of this camp before I screw something up. So now all of a sudden you were retired and we had to try to finish the game."

"What better way to kick off a podcast with the The Players’ Tribune than an interview with the captain himself?" - CC Sabathia

Derek Jeter, who spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees, has been widely respected by fans and players alike. On September 25th, 2014, his final game at Yankee Stadium ended in a magical way, with his RBI single in the ninth inning leading the Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are his MLB career highlights and achievements:

Baseball Hall of Fame (2020)

14× All-Star (1998–2002, 2004, 2006–2012, 2014)

5× World Series Champion (1996, 1998–2000, 2009)

World Series MVP (2000)

AL Rookie of the Year (1996)

5× Gold Glove Award (2004–2006, 2009, 2010)

5× Silver Slugger Award (2006–2009, 2012)

2× AL Hank Aaron Award (2006, 2009)

Roberto Clemente Award (2009)

New York Yankees No. 2 retired

Monument Park Honoree

Nike's tip-of-the-hat dedicated to Derek Jeter

In 2014, Nike released a special commercial in tribute to Derek Jeter, who was retiring from the New York Yankees. It featured people from all walks of life - fans, celebrities, and other athletes - all tipping their hats in homage to the former shortstop.

Interestingly, in the "Tip-of-the-Hat" Nike commercial, Boston Red Sox players and fans were also seen showing their respect and appreciation for Jeter by tipping their caps.

